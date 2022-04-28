Carrollton baseball split a playoff doubleheader with the Sequoyah Chiefs on Wednesday. The Trojans dropped game one at a score of 5-1, but they turned the tide in game two with a big 13-4 win to force a third-game finale.
Sequoyah started their ace Ryder Moye in game one, and Carrollton struggled to find hits. The ace surrendered one run on four hits over seven innings, striking out four. Cam McLendon, Luke Turner, Cole Carter and Andrew Albertus all had one hit to lead the Trojans.
Carson Sewell started on the mound for the Trojans. Sewell allowed five hits and five runs over five-and-a-third innings, striking out four in the loss. He began the game with a strikeout, but on Sequoyah’s second at-bat, Jack Enrico blasted a solo homer over right field to put the Chiefs up early.
Sewell was able to get out of the first inning without surrendering another run, and he pitched two shutout innings afterwards. This allowed the Trojans to tie things up in the bottom of the third, as McLendon crossed home plate on an error by the Chiefs’ third baseman Ean Marria.
With the game tied at 1-1, Sequoyah took the lead for good in the top of the fourth. With runners on second and third, Gavin Savage hit a single to left field, and both runners went home. Sequoyah went on to score two more runs in the sixth to seal the win.
Carrollton put their ace on the hill in game two, and it showed. Cade Cosper went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and six strikeouts. Carrollton’s offense was also revived in game two, as the Trojans racked up a total of 14 hits in the win.
Carrollton’s biggest inning was the seventh, in which they put up seven runs. This seventh-inning surge was driven mostly by triples from Jackson Edwards, Ace Williamson and Ethan Nalley, a single by Seth Childers and a double by Riley Anderson.
Carrollton batted in the top of the innings in game two, and they jumped out to a fast start. On the first pitch of the game, Ace Williamson doubled on a line drive to right field. Luke Turner would send him home shortly after with a single, making it 1-0 Trojans.
Sequoyah answered with their next two turns at the plate, putting up single runs in the first and second to take a 2-1 lead. Fortunately for the Trojans, this would be the Chiefs’ last lead of the night.
In the third inning, Carrollton knocked in three runs. Cole Carter tied the game up at two with a sacrifice fly that sent Williamson across the plate. On the next at-bat, McLendon scored on a wild pitch, and Albertus hit an RBI single, giving Carrollton a 4-2 lead.
The Trojans would go on to put up two runs in the fifth and seven in their big seventh inning on the way to victory. Williamson, Luke Turner and Anderson all ended the game with multiple hits for Carrollton, and Williamson led the team by going three-for-five at the plate.
This doubleheader split forced the series into a third game that will determine who advances to face the Evans Knights (26-5) in the second round, as Evans swept Northside in the first round.
