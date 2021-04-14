Carrollton baseball clinches region

The first goal for Carrollton High baseball in the 2021 spring season is achieved.
With an 8-1 win against East Paulding at home Tuesday, the Trojans clinched the Region 5-6A championship and the region’s No. 1 spot for the upcoming Georgia High School Association playoffs.
At 11-0 in 5-6A, Carrollton has three region games remaining in the regular season, including the next one on the schedule Friday at East Paulding. East Paulding, South Paulding and Rome all have four losses.
In Tuesday’s action, the Trojans pushed across one run in the bottom of the first, second and fifth innings to head into the bottom of the sixth inning with a 3-1.
Five insurance runs touched home in the sixth.
Samuel Simpson started on the mound pitching 32/3 innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one earned run against him.
Cade Cosper pitched 31/3 innings in relief allowing three hits and one earned run with one strikeout.
At the plate, Tucker Sullivan went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one run scored.
Colton Cosper was 1-for-3 and two runs scored. Simpson went 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Parker Willis doubled and scored twice, and Cade Cosper drove in one run.
The Trojans will finish out the regular season with region games next Tuesday at home vs. Dalton and next Friday at Dalton.
