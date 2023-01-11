A special education teacher released a new book that supports and encourages those who may be a “little different” from others in a classroom setting.
Just a Little Different, a new book by Kenyata Hendrix, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
According to the press release, as hard as it may be to admit, there is no age limit on feeling insecure and at times, we lose sight of the reality that everyone was made to be different from one another.
Just a Little Different celebrates the differences that may exist in a classroom setting, especially when comparing special education and general education, reminding kids, parents, and anybody who reads it to embrace their unique characteristics that make them who they are—and to never be afraid to be themselves, per the release.
According to the release, Hendrix is a special education teacher. She has two sisters, one with a down syndrome diagnosis. Her hobbies include writing, singing, drawing, movies, music, and sports.
Just a Little Different is a 16-page paperback with a retail price of $19 (eBook $14).
