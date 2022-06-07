NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Last weekend, members of Carrollton's boys lacrosse team traveled to the Country LAX Festival in Nashville, ultimately going 5-1 and winning the tournament.
"I cannot say enough great things about this group of young men," said head lacrosse coach Zach Gordon. "Their commitment to the game of lacrosse is unwavering and evident in all they do on and off the field."
The Country LAX Festival is a competitive tournament, but it is also a recruiting opportunity for lacrosse players, with a number of college coaches from Div. II, Div. III and NAIA schools.
Some Georgia colleges in attendance were Young Harris College, Shorter University, Emmanuel College and Point University.
These Carrollton High School students participated as part of the Deep South Thrashers Lacrosse Club, a club based around Atlanta with facilities in Peachtree City, Marietta, Kennesaw and Atlanta.
Carrollton composed a significant portion of the team, as eight different athletes had roster spots. These included Nate Grooms, Finny McClendon, Liam Laney, Will Taylor, Drew Robinson, Jackson Clifton, Jack Godwin, and Gunter Hamrick.
In the championship game, the Thrashers ultimately faced and defeated a team called “No Excuse” which is a team out of Memphis, Tenn.
