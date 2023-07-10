Carrollton-area residents participate in 7-day Paddle Ga. journey

Linda Powers of Carrollton (pictured) was one of three Carrollton-area residents to embark on a seven-day paddling excursion through waterways in South Georgia.

 Submitted Photo

Linda Powers of Carrollton and John and Karen McCoy of Roopville were among the more than 250 people participating in Georgia River Network’s (GRN) Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day canoe-kayak adventure that took place June 24-July 1.

Originally planned for seven days and 84 miles on the Savannah River, organizers of the event shifted to alternate paddling routes when the Savannah reached flood stage after a week of heavy rains in mid-June.