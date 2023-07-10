Carrollton-area residents participate in 7-day Paddle Ga. journey

Linda Powers of Carrollton and John and Karen McCoy of Roopville were among the more than 250 people participating in Georgia River Network’s (GRN) Paddle Georgia 2023, a seven-day canoe-kayak adventure that took place June 24-July 1.
Originally planned for seven days and 84 miles on the Savannah River, organizers of the event shifted to alternate paddling routes when the Savannah reached flood stage after a week of heavy rains in mid-June.
The journey took participants instead to Brier Creek in Screven County, Ebenezer Creek in Effingham County as well as Magnolia Springs, George L. Smith and Skidaway Island state parks.
“In 18 years of staging these large group trips on Georgia’s rivers this is the first time weather or high water has forced us to cancel a portion of our original planned route,” said Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook. “Luckily, we live in a state with 70,000 miles of rivers and streams so when one river door closes, usually another opens.”
During the week, participants explored beautiful and historic stretches of Brier Creek, where an important Revolutionary War battle was fought and Ebenezer Creek, home to the oldest church in Georgia at the New Ebenezer settlement (not to mention 1,000-year-old cypress trees).
The 100-year-old mill pond at George L. Smith State Park filled with forests of pond cypress and tupelo trees and miles of unique paddling trails proved a favorite among the week’s alternative paddling courses.
The trip ended with an exploration of a portion of Georgia’s 400,000 acres of coastal marshes along Skidaway River and Skidaway Island State Park.
“While we didn’t get to explore the wild and historic mainstem of the Savannah, we discovered some hidden gems,” Cook said. “Georgia is blessed with diverse landscapes and some super state parks.”
Among other highlights of the week-long event: Through a partnership with Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources, 22 participants became certified as Georgia Adopt-A-Stream citizen water monitors; 12 students from Gwinnett County schools participated through scholarships provided by event sponsors; seven Georgia educators received environmental education curriculum and Georgia Adopt-A-Stream training; seven Georgia legislators joined the group for a day of paddling and a legislative panel discussion and 17 nationally certified paddlesports safety facilitators or American Canoe Association instructors participated.
“Paddle Georgia is much more than just a paddle trip,” said Cook. “It’s about connecting people with Georgia’s rivers and creating advocates that will take action to protect those rivers.”
Since its inception in 2005, the annual week-long journey and other paddle events hosted by Georgia River Network have introduced more than 6,000 paddlers to Georgia’s rivers and raised more than $750,000 for river protection projects.
Paddle Georgia 2024 is set for next June on the Altamaha River.
