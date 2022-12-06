The Carrollton City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the city of Carrollton tax allocation district (TAD) that was voted for by citizens within the city limits during the November election.

According to the redevelopment plan document provided by the council, the city has built a “thorough base of planning and visioning” for Carrollton’s downtown and key commercial corridors. The economic corridor TAD would provide a useful tool to catalyze positive change and redevelopment resulting in increased commercial and retail activity and redevelopment of structures and parcels along Maple Street and State Highway 166.

