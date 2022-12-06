The Carrollton City Council approved the redevelopment plan for the city of Carrollton tax allocation district (TAD) that was voted for by citizens within the city limits during the November election.
According to the redevelopment plan document provided by the council, the city has built a “thorough base of planning and visioning” for Carrollton’s downtown and key commercial corridors. The economic corridor TAD would provide a useful tool to catalyze positive change and redevelopment resulting in increased commercial and retail activity and redevelopment of structures and parcels along Maple Street and State Highway 166.
In addition, the city of Carrollton will benefit from a TAD with the results being improved housing options, commercial builds and public space, capital improvements for schools within the area, improved transportation infrastructure, sidewalks, and streetscapes, increased bicycle and pedestrian connectivity, and enhanced quality of life for residents, workers and visitors, per the redevelopment plan.
According to the redevelopment plan, the goal of the TAD is to upgrade and enhance the Downtown area and its connecting commercial corridors and to encourage the private redevelopment of “outmoded, suburban mall and highway-oriented commercial land uses” into modern development patterns to achieve the vision set forth in the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan.
The redevelopment area includes properties in the Downtown area, adjacent Maple Street commercial corridor and properties adjacent to state highway 166. The area consists of 837 parcels totaling 540.8 acres. The city qualifies as a TAD by definition as a “blighted or distressed area due to the evidence of pervasive poverty and a ‘deteriorating area’ based on the presence of a substantial number of buildings over 40 years of age or older.”
There are eight potential development and redevelopment scenarios which are forecasted based on a 20-year development timeline. These development scenarios will lead to 182 single-family detached units, 492 multifamily units, 23,000 square feet of retail, 40,000 square feet of office and 75 hotel keys, per the redevelopment plan.
According to the redevelopment plan, the base value of the 837 parcels in the TAD, frozen at $197.8 million through the life of the TAD, would continue to generate approximately $282,000 in property tax revenue to the general fund of Carrollton, $390,000 in property tax revenue to Carroll County, and approximately $1.16 million in property tax revenue to Carrollton City Schools over the projected 15-year life of the TAD.
