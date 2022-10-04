The Carrollton City Council held their monthly regular scheduled meeting to discuss and vote on multiple rezoning requests, and present a proclamation to the University of West Georgia.
Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present. Before diving into the agenda, there was an amendment removing two requests, the rezoning request for Central High Road/Centennial Drive and the site plan amendment request at 190 Burns Roads at the request of the applicants.
Applicant John Sammon on behalf of Benchmark Brokers was present at the council meeting to speak on the request to annex and rezone approximately 2.43 acres located at 2032 West Highway 166/Maple Street from Carroll County agriculture to C-3 neighborhood commercial. The applicant is requesting the rezoning in order to market the property for commercial or office purposes.
Sammon expressed that he would like to keep the house on the property, known as the Ashmore house, in the same condition and footprint and develop retail with similar architecture. According to Sammon, prior to the Planning and Zoning meeting he planned to add a Subway and a drive thru window in the space, but after hearing neighbors speak in opposition, that plan was “scrapped” and he added buffers to the plan to accommodate the neighbors’ wishes.
This request initially died as no council member made a motion to approve or deny the request, but following an executive session, City Attorney Nevin Smith, recommended that the council either deny or table the request in the event that the law requires some action since it was on the agenda. Ultimately, the council unanimously voted to table the item, until they can research the procedures in an event like this one, per Cason.
Applicant and property owner Steven Hill requested to rezone his property located at 244 West Avenue from R-20 Single-Family Residential, 20,000 square foot minimum lot size to R-10 Single-Family Residential, 10,000 square foot minimum lot size in order to subdivide an existing city lot to create a new infill lot. The proposed lot sizes of the two tracts will be 20,000 square-feet and 12,613 square-feet.
There was no one present to speak in opposition of Hill’s request. The council voted to unanimously approve the rezoning.
Applicant Carrollton Water Tower LLLP requested to rezone approximately 10.88 acres located at 501 Lovvorn Road from M-1 light industry to mixed use planned development in order to develop garden style apartments, self-storage units and a commercial outparcel.
The property had a large abandoned mill building that burned several years ago and historically was part of the Mandeville Mill property. The eastern building on an adjacent tract was turned into apartments many years ago.
John Bass, one of the engineers working on the project spoke in favor of the request. There was no one present to speak in opposition. The council voted to unanimously approve the request with the condition that the housing development be fenced in addition to the commercial outparcel being limited to being used for retail and service, indoor recreation, office, restaurant and brewery.
Applicant Fairfield Tributaries is requesting annexation and rezoning of 34.41 acres located at 831 Horsley Mill Road from Carroll County jurisdiction to a Residential Planned Development. The applicant is proposing a 74-lot single family subdivision.
The applicant submitted the waivers with the request which included no installation of curb and gutter along Horsley Mill Road, no sidewalk along Horsley Mill Road, more than 19 lots served by a single cul-de-sac, use of open space to meet minimum recreation requirement of five percent and use of 25 percent common space for stormwater management to in order to utilize existing lake for stormwater management.
Although there were five people at the Planning and Zoning meeting in opposition of the request, only one person was present at the council meeting to speak in opposition. The council voted unanimously to approve the request with conditions.
Cason presented a proclamation to the University of West Georgia declaring Oct. 22, 2022 as UWG Day with UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly present at the council meeting to accept on the university’s behalf. According to the proclamation, UWG and the city of Carrollton share a commitment to community building and placemaking to create mutually beneficial opportunities for its citizenry. The two entities are committed to nurturing a positive and collaborative relationship with one another to create a “positive university town environment,” per the proclamation.
According to the proclamation, UWG provides an integral economic impact to the West Georgia community, contributing more than $626.7 million to the region’s economy during the state’s 2021 fiscal year.
“I'm grateful for your leadership. I'm grateful for your appreciation most importantly, I'm grateful for the intentional work that you mentioned as Mayor to curate a university town in all of the best ways possible,” Kelly said.
