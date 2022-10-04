The Carrollton City Council held their monthly regular scheduled meeting to discuss and vote on multiple rezoning requests, and present a proclamation to the University of West Georgia.

Mayor Betty Cason called the meeting to order with all council members present. Before diving into the agenda, there was an amendment removing two requests, the rezoning request for Central High Road/Centennial Drive and the site plan amendment request at 190 Burns Roads at the request of the applicants.

