The Carrollton City Council approved multiple items of city business in their monthly meeting this week including rezonings and land acquisition assistance with Carrollton City Schools.
Mayor Betty Cason opened the meeting with a proclamation for the Mayor’s Reading Club, a part of Georgia City Solutions. According to the proclamation, 74% of Georgia fourth graders do not read proficiently and research shows that children who cannot read proficiently by the end of the third grade are more likely to experience poor health, have discipline problems, and dropout of high school.
“Collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships must be undertaken to address literacy issues,” the proclamation stated.
The Mayor’s Reading Club program is offered through Georgia City Solutions, Georgia Municipal Association nonprofit. The goal of the program is to improve literacy skills and overall success with early reading among children and youth in Georgia cities through encouragement, support, and leadership from city mayors, per the proclamation.
According to the proclamation, Georgia City Solutions has commissioned a children’s book series to use as part of the program to teach young readers about local government and a copy of the first book in the series titled, Georgia Caroline Visits City Hall, is provided in the program starter kit.
The Council approved 4-0 a resolution of the city of Carrollton to authorize City Manager David Brooks to transfer certain “real property and unrestricted funds” to the Board of Education of the Carrollton Independent School System. According to the resolution, the school system has purchased approximately 100 acres on or near Cottage Hill Road located near the school system’s existing campus and Highway 166 bypass. The city has property located adjacent to the school property and the city plans to transfer and convey it to the school property, per the resolution.
The school system intends to use all of the properties mentioned for the construction and development of educational facilities and related recreational and sports facilities for cooperative use by the community and the school system for related activities, educational programs, events and athletic programs, per the resolution.
According to the resolution, the city desires to contribute up to $5 million to the school system to be used for acquisition costs to acquire additional tracts to be included in the project, by means of negotiated purchase, condemnation or otherwise.
Applicant Benchmark Brokers, Inc., is requesting annexation and rezoning of approximately 2.43 acres located at 2032 West Highway 166, which is the Maple Street area. City Manager Brooks stated that the annexation and rezoning request was originally requested by the applicant to be annexed into the city under the C-3 zoning district but has since then requested to be annexed into the city under the O-I Office Institutional zoning district. Notification was made to Carroll County regarding the change in requested zoning.
The applicant is requesting the rezoning in order to market the property for commercial or office purposes. The applicant is also requesting a variance from the sign ordinance to allow one free standing monument sign on tract 1 for businesses on tract 2 and 3. The council approved this request 3-1, with Councilman Jim Watters in opposition.
Applicant Johnny Blankenship II on behalf of Buildsouth, Ltd., request a rezoning of approximately 17.0 acres at 416 Old Newnan Road. City Manager Brooks detailed the rezoning request stating that the developer is asking for R-8 Single Family Residential 8,000 square foot lots zoning in order to construct a 47-lot single family residential subdivision. Brooks stated that access to the subdivision would be from Old Newnan Road and from Burns Road. One adjacent property owner spoke against stating the density was too high and he was concerned about traffic.
This request was ultimately approved 4-0 with eight conditions. The conditions are:
1. The developer shall comply with the R-8 zoning landscape requirements for the entire project, including streetscape trees.
2. A landscape buffer of 20 feet shall be installed adjacent to the Carrollton GreenBelt to shield the Carroll County Public Works facility.
3. A spur to the Carrollton GreenBelt shall be installed.
4. The developer shall establish a mandatory Homeowners Association (HOA) and shall record an enforceable declaration of covenants and restrictions for the community. Such covenants shall be recorded prior to the recording of a final plat. These covenants shall specifically and clearly incorporate all of the zoning conditions and restrictions. The HOA shall be charged with the right and obligation to enforce such covenants and restrictions prior to and after the issuance of building permits.
5. The covenants shall specify that no more than 20% of the homes may be leased at any time and that they may be occupied only by a residential family unit with no more than two unrelated individuals.
6. Front and side yards shall be landscaped and sodded.
7. Vehicles may only be parked on paved areas designed for that purpose. No inoperable vehicles shall be maintained on any lot for more than 72 hours.
8. Garages shall not occupy more than 40% of the total building frontage. This measurement does not apply to garages facing an alley, should alleyways be incorporated into the final design.
The council unanimously approved four board appointments to the Carrollton Planning Commission. The council will reappoint Jean Waldrop and Casey Vance with terms ending on Dec. 31, 2025 and newly appoint Rodney Smith and Brett Hicks to fill the expired terms of Bo Bass and Steve Moore, both terms ending Dec. 31, 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.