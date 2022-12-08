The Carrollton City Council approved multiple items of city business in their monthly meeting this week including rezonings and land acquisition assistance with Carrollton City Schools.

Mayor Betty Cason opened the meeting with a proclamation for the Mayor’s Reading Club, a part of Georgia City Solutions. According to the proclamation, 74% of Georgia fourth graders do not read proficiently and research shows that children who cannot read proficiently by the end of the third grade are more likely to experience poor health, have discipline problems, and dropout of high school.

Trending Videos