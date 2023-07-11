The Carrollton City Council met Monday to discuss an Annexation and Rezoning Request along the Carrollton 166 Bypass, the adoption of the FY 2023-2024 Budget Adoption, and the finalization of four appointments. The appointments would include one to the Carroll County Library Advisory Board, one to the Carroll County Board of Health, and one to the Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

The Annexation and Rezoning Request was the first item on the agenda. The land which will be located in Ward 3 would fall into Councilmember Jim Watters ward. The planning commission voted 5-0 recommending to approve with the conditions that “the sidewalk requirement along the Highway 166 Bypass shall be waived; however, internal sidewalks shall be installed within the development to promote connectivity.” and “The proposed commercial buildings shall provide front facades facing the Highway 166 bypass.”