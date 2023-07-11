The Carrollton City Council met Monday to discuss an Annexation and Rezoning Request along the Carrollton 166 Bypass, the adoption of the FY 2023-2024 Budget Adoption, and the finalization of four appointments. The appointments would include one to the Carroll County Library Advisory Board, one to the Carroll County Board of Health, and one to the Carrollton Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
The Annexation and Rezoning Request was the first item on the agenda. The land which will be located in Ward 3 would fall into Councilmember Jim Watters ward. The planning commission voted 5-0 recommending to approve with the conditions that “the sidewalk requirement along the Highway 166 Bypass shall be waived; however, internal sidewalks shall be installed within the development to promote connectivity.” and “The proposed commercial buildings shall provide front facades facing the Highway 166 bypass.”
The request was to annex the land into Carrollton and rezone it to a Mixed Use Planned Development. Erica Studdard, the Community Development Director, reminded the city council that, “the site plan concept is binding, the written narrative is also binding, as well as the architectural elevations.”
The plan that was proposed to the council was a 330 unit apartment complex with 19.43 acres of commercial out parcels. The representatives of the development explained that no agreements have been made regarding commercial out parcels, but they have received interest.
Nobody spoke in opposition but a few questions were asked from members of the community. The first speaker wanted to be assured that the drainage would be handled properly to avoid water running towards him and his neighbor’s homes. City Manager David Brooks explained that, “There will be a set of plans for stormwater management that will be approved by our engineers here and we wouldn’t approve them until we are sure the water will not be distributed to an adjacent property owner.”
Another speaker asked how many units will be ADA accessible. The Americans with Disabilities Act defines accessible as “a site, facility, work environment, service, or program that is easy to approach, enter, operate, participate in, and/or use safely with dignity by a person with a disability.”
The representative came up and answered the question clarifying that of the 330 units, 16 would be ADA accessible.
Mayor Betty Cason asked for a motion to approve the annexation and rezoning request as approved. Councilmember Bob Uglum gave the first to the motion and Councilmember Brett Ledbetter gave a second. Uglum and Ledbetter voted in favor and Councilmembers Jim Watters and Jacqulene Bridges voted no on the motion meaning it was tied 2-2. Due to the vote being a tie, Cason had to vote and she voted in favor of the motion to approve the annexation and rezoning request.
The memo regarding the adoption of the FY23-24 budget was presented by Brooks who noted that there was only a .7% increase in the three main operating funds moving from $58,170,892 to $58,546,596. The motion to approve of the budget was first made by Ledbetter and a second was made by Watters. The motion was approved unanimously.
The first position that needed an appointment was the Library Advisory Board to which Sally Carden was nominated. The appointment was approved unanimously by the city council.
The Carroll County Board of Health position was a reappointment of Loy Howard who represents the City of Carrollton along with Mayor Cason. The reappointment was approved unanimously and Howard’s term will expire December 31, 2028.
According to the memo, “The purpose of the Board is to provide local oversight and local policies regarding public health matters. This includes environmental health regulations.”
The Carrollton CVB positions were reappointments of Jackie Pater and Beth Parsons. The memo states that, “Pate serves on the Community Foundation of West Georgia Board of Directors, has previously served as the CVB Board president and is currently its vice-president. Parsons is Park Manager for Carroll County.” The reappointments were approved unanimously.
