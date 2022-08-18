The city of Carrollton’s council voted to unanimously approve the 2022 millage rate previously announced on Thursday morning during their monthly work session.
The city of Carrollton will maintain the millage rate they will levy for the 2022 tax year at the current rate of 4.49 mills. This represents no increase from the 2021 millage rate of 4.49 mills, however, it does represent a 5.5% increase over the calculated rollback rate of 4.26 mills.
Each year, the Board of Tax Assessors is required to review the assessed value of taxable property in the county. According to the city of Carrollton website post regarding tax rates, when the prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the Board of Tax Assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred, per the city of Carrollton.
The budget adopted by the Carrollton city council requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate. The city hosted three public hearings, as required by law, regarding the millage. According to City Manager David Brooks, only one person showed up one time of all the meetings. Brooks stated that the citizen did not express opposition, but had a few questions.
A millage rate comparison example provided by the council compared the rollback millage to the proposed millage for a property valued at $500,000. The difference of tax for this property with the millage rate as 4.49 instead of 4.26, the difference would be $45.08. For a home valued at $100,000, the difference would be $8.28.
The council also compared the city of Carrollton millage rate to 2021 millage rates of surrounding and nearby cities. Carrollton’s millage was the least of all when compared to cities like Temple, Bremen, Villa Rica, Tallapoosa, Mount Zion, Douglasville, Bowdon, Kennesaw, Acworth, Smyrna, Powder Springs, Rome and Cedartown.
The final approved millage rate for the city of Carrollton for 2022 is 4.49 mills.
