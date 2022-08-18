Betty Cason

The city of Carrollton’s council voted to unanimously approve the 2022 millage rate previously announced on Thursday morning during their monthly work session.

The city of Carrollton will maintain the millage rate they will levy for the 2022 tax year at the current rate of 4.49 mills. This represents no increase from the 2021 millage rate of 4.49 mills, however, it does represent a 5.5% increase over the calculated rollback rate of 4.26 mills.

