The Mayor and Council of the City of Carrollton put out a press release on Monday announcing that they intend to maintain the millage rate it will levy for the 2023 tax year. This means the milage will remain at 4.49 mills as it was in 2022.
The statement issued by the city explains that, “due to reassessments, this represents a 10.00% increase over the calculated rollback rate of 4.082 mills.” The release also noted that the City of Carrollton has not seen a millage rate increase since 1993.
The statment continues by explaining the work that has been done by the board of tax assessors office.
“Each year the board of tax assessors is required to view the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county,” the release stated. “When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.”
The release continues explaining that when the total digest of taxable property is prepared, it is required by Georgia law that, “a rollback rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”
The budget adopted by the Carrollton Mayor and City Council required that a millage rate is higher than the rollback millage rate. Before the final millage rate of 2023 is set, it is required by Georgia Law that three public hearings be held to allow the public to voice their feelings on the increase.
Citizens are invited to attend the scheduled public hearings at the Public Safety Annex located at 115 West Center Street on Monday July 31, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and on Thursday Aug 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m.
