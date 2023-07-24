The Mayor and Council of the City of Carrollton put out a press release on Monday announcing that they intend to maintain the millage rate it will levy for the 2023 tax year. This means the milage will remain at 4.49 mills as it was in 2022.

The statement issued by the city explains that, “due to reassessments, this represents a 10.00% increase over the calculated rollback rate of 4.082 mills.” The release also noted that the City of Carrollton has not seen a millage rate increase since 1993.