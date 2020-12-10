Carrollton and Villa Rica have joined a short list of cities across Georgia recognized as being WaterFirst communities, a designation that brings benefits for water-related projects, including a low interest rates on loans.
Less than 40 cities in the Peach State have this designation, officials with the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) told city leaders in Carrollton and Villa Rica this week.
“Becoming a WaterFirst community demonstrates a local government’s commitment to responsible water stewardship for environmental and economic benefits,” a statement on the GEFA website said. “Communities that earn the WaterFirst designation are eligible for financial and other benefits from the state of Georgia.”
These benefits include statewide recognition for environmental stewardship, and a 1% interest rate reduction on GEFA loans when these cities apply for them.
Carrollton and Villa Rica officials can also now take advantage of annual eligibility for water-related project applications through the state Environmental Protection Division’s 319(h) grant program and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Community Development Block Grants.
The 319(h) grant is federally funded by the Clean Water Act to help prevent and control pollution in support of the state’s Nonpoint Source Management Program. It is one of three grants the state Environmental Protection Division gives to local governments in addition to school bus and regional water plan grants.
Community Development Block Grants are federally funded and can be used by governments for community projects to improve public facilities such as the water and sewer treatment plants, according to the state Department of Community Affairs website.
Carrollton and Villa Rica officials will also receive five years of resources, tools and support from GEFA to help meet their water management goals.
The program was launched in 2002 and is a voluntary partnership between local governments, state agencies and other organizations that work together to protect their city’s water resources, said Ansley Roberts, a representative of the authority, speaking to the Villa Rica City Council during their meeting on Tuesday night.
Each city needed to complete a checklist of nearly 100 items ranging from regional water planning and educational outreach to septic tanks and water supply protection.
A community must pass an onsite review of their water resources to receive the WaterFirst designation, according to the GEFA website. These include the city’s water and wastewater plants, stormwater management systems, watersheds and water conservation.
“The WaterFirst program is not an easy task for many communities,” Roberts told the Villa Rica council meeting. “In fact, since 2002, we’ve only had 37 communities before you achieve the WaterFirst designation.”
Roberts said the City of Villa Rica has plans for a new water plant, the latest wastewater treatment technology, plans to upgrade the collection system and wants to create a stormwater utility.
Villa Rica became the 38th city to receive the honor on Tuesday, while Carrollton was named the 39th on Thursday during their regular monthly city council work session meeting. Other cities and counties on the list of 39 WaterFirst communities in Georgia include Douglasville, Cobb County, Dallas, Roswell and Braselton, according to the GEFA website.
Carrollton and Villa Rica city officials were gifted road signs this week by GEFA representatives to put up in their towns demonstrating their new status as a WaterFirst community.
GEFA lends money to municipalities and other local authorities for water and wastewater projects, City Manager Tim Grizzard said during a work session meeting on Thursday morning.
Carrollton water officials have received recognition in recent years for the operation of the wastewater treatment and water plants in the city. For example, the Georgia Association of Water Professionals honored the staff at the city water treatment plant’s lab in November for ensuring the city’s drinking water is high quality.
“We participated in this designation a few weeks back, and it really just reminded me of what we had done,” Grizzard said. “We didn’t have to do anything extra, but we had to talk about what we had done.”
