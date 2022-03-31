Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Carroll County recorded an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent during February, down one-tenth of a percent over the previous month.
A year ago for the month of February, the unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.
Also, unemployment claims were down in Carroll County while both the labor force and number of employed citizens were at all-time highs in February.
“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” Butler said.
“As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers,” he said.
The labor force in Carroll County increased in February by 433 to 57,772, an all-time high. That number is up by 1,987 workers over the year. The county ended the month with an all-time high of 55,937 employed residents. That number increased by 481 in February, which was up 2,627 as compared to last year.
Additionally, initial claims for unemployment locally decreased by 9 percent in February. When compared to last February, claims were down about 82 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed 774 active job postings in Carroll County for January.
