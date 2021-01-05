Voters in Carroll and Douglas counties turned out in large numbers Tuesday for the closely watched twin runoffs for the U.S. Senate.
As Wednesday dawned, the statewide results of the race indicated that Rev. Raphael Warnock had defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, with some media outlets calling the race in Warnock's favor.
And in the second runoff race, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff was edging incumbent Sen. David Perdue, however that race was still considered too close to call with several thousand ballots in metro Atlanta yet to be counted.
Voters in Douglas County overwhelmingly favored the Democrat challengers to the Republican incumbents. Unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State's office showed that Warnock had received 65% of the 62,080 votes cast in that runoff to Loeffler's 34.9% of the county vote.
Douglas voters also gave Ossoff 64.8% of the 62,075 votes cast in his race against Perdue.
Meanwhile, Carroll County voters supported the re-election of Georgia’s two incumbent U.S. senators.
With all 28 precincts accounted for, Loeffler captured 68.5% of the 47,120 votes cast in her race against Warnock, who got 31% of the vote. In the second runoff, Perdue won 69% of the 47,126 ballots cast while Ossoff won 30.9% of the vote.
Statewide, as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Secretary of State's office had Warnock leading Loeffler with 50.6% of the 4.4 million votes counted at that time. Ossoff was leading Perdue with 50.1% of the vote, or by 16,370 ballots.
Interest in the Senate runoffs was extremely high inside and outside the state. At stake in the race was control of the U.S. Senate, which was tilting to a narrow 50-48 Republican advantage going into Tuesday’s vote. Democrats wanted to capture both seats to split control of the chamber and give Democratic Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the power to cast the deciding vote in party line issues. For their part, the Republicans needed only one win in Georgia to maintain their majority.
With Election Day running smoothly in Carroll County, law enforcement in Paulding County were on alert after “threatening emails” were sent to county employees regarding threats to polling locations, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Paulding County was not the only Georgia county to receive these threats, and the matter is being investigated by the Federal and Georgia Bureaus of Investigation.
But Carroll, Douglas, and Haralson counties received no threats to their polling locations, according to officials in each county.
The twin runoffs not only attracted nationwide attention but also set records for spending. Legions of volunteers urged residents to vote and the state received visits by just about every major political figure, from former President Barack Obama to Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, and Harris.
For nine weeks, Georgians had been pummeled with ads, mailers, text messages, phone calls and door knockers with the message to vote in Tuesday’s runoffs.
More than four million voters cast their ballots across the state in these runoffs. That includes the three million who voted early, which is about four in every 10 registered voters, according to data from the secretary of state’s website.
Perdue and Loeffler visited Carrollton in the past few weeks, telling residents they are the firewall to “save America.” Ossoff and Warnock travelled the state telling their supporters they would “write the next chapter in American history.”
Trump and Biden were in Georgia this week, campaigning for their party’s candidates in one final push to urge voters to cast their ballots.
The runoffs took place against the backdrop of what amounted to a civil war among the state’s GOP leadership. Trump lost Georgia in November by a narrow, 11,779-vote margin to Biden, flipping the state for the first time in favor of a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.
Trump has since been trying to discredit and overturn the election in Georgia, calling the elections in Georgia “rigged” and “invalid.” He has raged against Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp in the nine weeks since Nov. 3. Loeffler and Perdue also criticized Raffensperger’s office for his handling of the presidential election.
Congress is scheduled today to certify the Electoral College votes cast last month for Biden, but Loeffler announced on Monday night, the eve of the twin runoffs, she would join a list of other Republican senators set to challenge the certification. At least 140 lawmakers in the U.S. House have said they will also object to the certification.
Meanwhile, the GOP caucus of Georgia promised constituents last month they would reform the elections process when they reconvene for the 2021 legislative session on Jan. 11. The caucus presented a list of seven promises, such as eliminating absentee ballot drop-off boxes and outlawing absentee voting without a cause.
Times-Georgian staff writer Stephanie Allen contributed reporting to this story.
