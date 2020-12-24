Carroll County’s labor force and unemployment rate increased in November, while initial claims for unemployment insurance decreased by 42% in the county and the Three Rivers region.
The unemployment rate in Carroll increased to 5% last month from 4.1% in October, Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said on Thursday. But that’s nearly twice the unemployment rate from November 2019, when the rate was 2.7%.
The labor force in Carroll increased by 709 individuals to 55,485 in November, Butler added. That number is down by 134 from the November 2019 total.
Across the Peach State, initial unemployment claims decreased by 47% since October, and the state Department of Labor has processed more than 4.1 million initial claims since mid-March.
These numbers are being reported as front-line workers are starting to receive the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine this week. Meanwhile, the federal government has agreed on a $900 billion economic stimulus package for families and their children, which could mean a one-time $600 check and $300 in unemployment benefits weekly.
The labor department has paid nearly $16.5 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of March through their financial assistance programs. All federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act unemployment insurance programs are scheduled to end on Dec. 31, the Georgia Department of Labor announced earlier this month.
After this assistance ends, the labor department will not continue to pay benefits through their programs, including the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) programs.
Those who are receiving regular state unemployment insurance benefits will continue to receive their financial assistance for the weeks they are found eligible, up to 26 weeks. The labor department said these individuals should continue to apply for these benefits should the federal government pass new legislation or extend these programs.
Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the Three Rivers region also increased by 0.9 points to 5.2%. The labor force increased in November by 3,640 to 252,226 residents. Compared to November 2019, that number is up by 1,613, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.
The Three Rivers region is a 10-county area, including Carroll, and the region had 239,017 employed residents as of last month. While the number increased by 1,110, that’s still down 4,875 compared to this time last year.
“In November, almost all regions and counties saw over-the-month growth in every key indicator,” Butler said in his announcements. “Although the unemployment rate increased across the state, we have held consistently steady numbers in areas such as job growth and employment. We will continue to fill the jobs that are currently available, in order for us to move our economy back to where it was pre-pandemic.”
The labor department also announced last week that Georgia’s labor force reached an all-time high in November of 5.17 million. Across the Peach State, there were significant increases in the number of employed residents and jobs.
However, while nearly every metric remained positive, the unemployment rate in Georgia still increased 1.2 percentage points to 5.7 due to the increase in the number of residents returning to the workforce.
The number of employed Georgians was up 12,759 to reach a total of 4.8 million, and the number has climbed more than a half million since the height of the pandemic in April. The state’s labor force in November increased 81,278, almost triple the increase from 2018 to 2019.
Jobs also increased by 20,900 in November, reaching a total of 4.5 million. But that number is down 123,400 compared to November 2019. The job total listed online at EmployGeorgia has more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic in April, when there were only 73,000 jobs available, the labor department said.
“The fact that our labor force is at an all-time high in the midst of a crippling pandemic is pretty remarkable,” Butler said in a separate release. “The unemployment rate will fluctuate, but we will continue to centralize our efforts on keeping our economy stable and filling the thousands of jobs available on Employ Georgia.”
