Mr. Carroll Linvel Turner, 77, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Dec.19, 2021.
He was born in Ranburne, Alabama, on Friday, Jan. 21, 1944. Mr. Turner was the son of the late, Limuel “Bo” Turner and the late, Maybelle (Whitman) Turner.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Turner is preceded in death by his loving wife, Alice “Ruth” (Smith) Turner; one brother, Charles Turner; one sister, Teresa Henderson, and by one grandson, Joshua Seth Turner.
Mr. Turner made a career working as a mechanic for Ford Motor Company as well as owning and operating Temple Auto Service. His career was highlighted by his devotion to his work and to his customers. It was said “That anyone in Temple, who owned a car, knew Carroll Turner.”
Mr. Turner was a wonderful husband and daddy, who loved his family. He always made it a point to be present at any athletic events and activities that his family was involved in. Mr. Turner will be remembered by his family for all his “Paw Paw-isms” and kindly by anyone who has ever traveled down Rainey Road as the “Waving Man.”
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jenny Turner, of Dallas; his son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Tangie Johnson, of Acworth; his daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Timothy Murray, of Olney, Maryland; his daughter, Lisa Kilgore, of Talking Rock; his brother, Greg Turner, of Bowdon; his sister and brother-in-law, Sharlot and Sam Anders, of Lithia Springs; his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and David Pate, of Bowdon; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Kilgore, Avery, and his wife, Maddie, Turner, Kalen Murray, Logan Kilgore, Griffin Murray, Kade Turner, Cambren Myers, Gracie Turner, Josie Turner and a number of other relatives and many loving friends.
A visitation was held at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.
In accordance with Mr. Turner’s wishes, he will be cremated following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Carroll Turner’s memory to the Agape Hospice Care Foundation at P.O. Box 801087 Acworth, GA 30101.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online Tribute Wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple, Georgia, is entrusted with the arrangements.
