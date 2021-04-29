Special to The Times-Georgian
Carroll Tomorrow Chairman Loy Howard announced Friday that Carroll Tomorrow and the Chamber of Commerce have begun their search for a new CEO/President for the organization.
Daniel Jackson, who had been affiliated with the economic development organization and chamber since 2001, retired at the end of March as president and chief executive officer.
A search committee has been established by the two organizations with representatives from various sectors of the business community, funding partners and stakeholder groups.
“Our goal has always been to initiate a strategic process to identify qualified candidates for the position,” said Howard, president and chief executive officer of Tanner Health System in Carrollton. “We now have a weighting scale in place that allows us to understand the key character traits and skill sets needed to build upon the foundation established over the past 20 years. Daniel has been a superb leader for the two organizations and has built reputable programs that are well respected throughout the country.”
The search process is broken into three phases. The first stage, which is already complete, centered on determining the skill sets and focus points for the position. Business representatives, government leaders, and other stakeholders were interviewed in order to provide an updated position description and a candidate profile to the search committee.
The second phase will include specifically identifying professionals who may fit the criteria established.
The final segment will be to interview candidates best suited for the role. The total process is expected to take 100 to 120 days.
Applicants should have a minimum of five years of executive management leadership experience in the business, economic development and/or community development field, chamber of commerce, association, or a combination of these.
The search committee is seeking a professional who has a proven tenure in leading an organization through visionary growth and meaningful change to improve the business environment of the community.
Other traits and experiences the committee is seeking include: proficiency in developing relevant initiatives and goals to enhance the community’s tax base and a proven track record of successfully working with economic development organizations, governments and community stakeholders.
The board has engaged The Chason Group to lead the executive search process. The firm, which is Georgia based, specializes in executive searches for economic development organizations, chambers of commerce, foundations and other non-profits. Recent placements by The Chason Group include professionals for the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce and Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce.
Candidates interested in the president’s position may upload a cover letter and resume at www.thechasongroup.com. The deadline to submit the documents is April 30.
Established in 2001, Carroll Tomorrow is a countywide public-private economic development organization that serves as the staff for Carroll County’s four industrial development authorities. In concert with city and county leaders, the organization works closely with state economic developers and site selection consultants to support expansion of existing business and recruit new companies to the area. The economic development initiative is a “one-stop shop” for businesses seeking growth opportunities.
The president of Carroll Tomorrow is responsible for providing leadership, long-term visioning, strategic planning and implementation for the economic development organization and chamber of commerce. With a professional team on both sides, the executive works with boards from both groups to execute plans designed to maintain and grow existing businesses, nurture entrepreneurship and attract new investments for Carroll County.
