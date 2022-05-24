Former Congresswoman and current CEO of Carroll Tomorrow Karen Handel will speak to Villa Rica’s civic and business leaders on June 8, as her first year in Carroll County comes to a close.
Handel, who represented Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District for two years, will be the guest for the city’s Leadership Luncheon, which will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Villa Rica Civic Center and Sports Complex (the V-Plex), 1605 Highway 61.
Handel was named the new president and CEO of Carroll Tomorrow and the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce by a Chamber selection committee on June 22, 2021, In addition to being a former U.S. representative, Handel has served as Georgia’s Secretary of State and chaired the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.
The Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon Series brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders, and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields. The luncheons are held bi-monthly on the second Wednesday.
Previous speakers in the series have included Elana Meyers Taylor, who recently became the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.
The event is open to the public and tickets are available through Freshtix.com . Cost for Main Street members is $22, while cost to non-members is $27.
Handel has been a prominent figure on both the state and national level. After serving as Secretary of State (2007-2010), Handel ran for governor in 2010, losing narrowly to former Gov. Nathan Deal in the Republican primary. In 2017, she won a special election to represent the state’s Sixth Congressional District but lost the seat in 2018 to Democrat Lucy McBath. In November 2020, she again lost to McBath in a second bid for the seat.
Under former Governor Sonny Perdue, she was deputy chief of staff and extremely involved with economic development initiatives around Georgia.
Established in 2001, Carroll Tomorrow is a unique countywide public-private economic development organization that serves as the staff for Carroll County's four industrial development authorities. Along with city and county leaders, Carroll Tomorrow works closely with state economic developers and site selection consultants.
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce has been the economic engine for the community since 1955. The chamber enjoys the success of an organization with nearly six hundred members.
Sponsors of the Leadership Luncheon include Tanner Health System, Southwire, Printpack, Flowers Food, Georgia Power, Main Street Villa Rica and the City of Villa Rica.
For more information, contact the Villa Rica Office of Economic Development at 678-840-1441.
