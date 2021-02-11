The Carroll Symphony Orchestra is hosting a Masterworks concert this Saturday featuring a composition from a former Carrollton Elementary School student.
Conductor Terry Lowry said on Thursday the show will also feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, romantic music to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and new compositions from four K-12 students across Georgia, including the former Carrollton resident.
The performance is at 7:30 p.m. at the Carroll County Schools Performing Arts Center, 775 Old Newnan Road. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under and can be purchased online at the Carrollton Center for the Arts website or at the center’s box office at 251 Alabama St.
Although the Performing Arts Center seats 1,100 people, the performance will be limited to 300 seats. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures checked when they arrive.
The concert will have no intermission and spectators will be home by 9 p.m., Lowry said. This is also the first time the orchestra has played since their show on the Fourth of July at the Carrollton City Schools center.
“I’ve never been as excited about any concert that I’ve ever done,” Lowry said. “It’s a great night if you’re looking for a Valentine’s date or if you want to bring your family.”
The orchestra will perform four pieces from the winners of the 2020 Carroll Symphony Orchestra Young Composer Competition. The performance will also feature American composer Peter Mennin’s “Folk Overture,” and Lowry will perform Debussy’s “Claire de Lune” on the piano with the orchestra during Saturday’s performance.
The orchestra has always had a focus on inspiring and engaging children, Lowry said, and the competition is for K-12 students across the Peach State. More than 150 pieces from winning students have been premiered since the competition began in 2004.
Jeremiah Taylor, a third grader from Carrollton Elementary School, and his composition are among the four pieces that will be featured, Lowry said. The piece is called “90 Seconds of Fun.”
Annika Joshi, an eighth grader from John’s Creek; Dylan Lester, a ninth grader from Rome; and Michael Sullivan, a high school senior from Marietta, will also have their pieces premiered during the show.
Lowry added that Taylor moved to Ohio over the holidays, but these pieces were written last year. The 2021 competition winners will have their compositions debuted in July.
“There’s nothing else like writing music, taking orchestration lessons and then having your piece premiered by a professional symphony,” he said. “There’s no other opportunity like it.”
“The orchestra and I are really excited to share this program,” Lowry said. “We will play some of the most beautiful, romantic pieces in our repertoire at the wonderful new Carroll County Performing Arts Center. I can’t think of a more beautiful Valentine’s date.”
