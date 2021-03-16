Carroll County Board of Education members discussed the school district’s proposed usage of the CARES Act II funds — more than $3 million worth — for the fiscal year 2020-21 budget during its work session Monday.
As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act II funding, Carroll Schools expect to receive $3.746 million to cover expenses related to COVID-19. The funds are part of the $900 billion stimulus bill passed by Congress on Dec. 21 and signed into law on Dec. 26.
During the work session, Delene Strickland, assistant superintendent of finance at the school system, said that about a half-million dollars are expected to go towards salaries. She added that the Disaster Relief Payout and Supplement Payout amount to $1.590 million for employees.
Both payouts will provide full-time staff a stipend of $1,750, if approved, which is $250 more than previously proposed, according to Scott Cowart, the superintendent of the Carroll system. That includes part-time employees, who would get 50% of the agreed amount.
“So if you approve this amendment Thursday, you will be approving the $1,750 for each employee,” Cowart said to board members during the session.
Strickland also noted that the school system can expect $820,000 toward instructional technology and virtual learning equipment, and $675,000 for summer learning salaries, supplies and software.
The remaining funds are expected to finance school nutritional program equipment, set up for virtual learning mobile, summer learning transportation, and school bottle fillers, which will replace water fountains.
After reviewing the budget, Cowart told board members he has seen the CARES Act III fund estimates. He said they are expected to offer even more funds than the previous fund.
