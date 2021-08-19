While students experienced a learning loss during the pandemic, kids from the Carroll County and Carrollton City Schools performed well on the Georgia Milestone Assessment System tests.
Georgia Milestone Assessment System (GMAS) is the state’s standardized measurement of student progress in grades three through eight.
The Georgia Department of Education released the scores this week.
According to county school officials, their schools outperformed the state average in many content areas in the percentage of students who were proficient or distinguished, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We commend our students and staff who demonstrated tremendous resilience and adaptability during unprecedented times,” said Jessica Ainsworth, Assistant Superintendent of School Performance.
County school officials say that some of the district’s elementary schools scored near the same percentage or higher than their previous year’s assessments in the number of proficient or distinguished learners.
Middle school students performed higher than the state average in six out of eight content areas, while high school students scored above the state average in three out of four content areas.
“The standardized assessments are a very small portion of the overall evaluation of student success, especially when students and teachers have endured the challenges last year presented,” said Scott Cowart, Superintendent of Carroll County School System. “The district has multiple initiatives in place to address the learning loss from the pandemic.
“Our schools continue to find creative ways to challenge students to be future-focused and prepare for life after graduation. We are excited to have our students back on campus for another premier year in Carroll County.”
Carroll County ranks among the top in Georgia for the highest graduation rate in districts with multiple schools.
County school officials say that for the fourth consecutive year, their district has achieved a graduation rate above 90%, which is an increase of more than 30% since 2011.
On the other hand, a Carrollton City Schools focused literacy initiative that has been in place for the past several years continues to be credited for the exceptional progress made on English/ Language Arts proficiency on GMAS testing.
Anna Clifton, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning, noted the results for 2021 are especially noteworthy when considering the COVID-19 pandemic’s wide-ranging impact on all facets of life, including education.
Clifton acknowledged that the state cancellation of Milestones testing in the spring of 2020, plus the hybrid at-home/ in-person learning scenario last school year added hurdles to performance.
Even with these challenges, Clifton said positive outcomes were achieved.
“Even though we saw some learning opportunity loss compared to the 2019 results, we saw several instances in which kids still met or exceeded those outcomes,” said Clifton. “That’s a direct reflection of our teachers working hard to support our kids while also balancing our mitigation efforts.
“Our school community’s trust in allowing us to move forward with in-person instruction also contributed greatly.”
Clifton said this year’s math results were very impressive. This time, Carrollton Upper Elementary School fourth graders rose to the top, with grade level performance improving by 50% and students who advanced to the distinguished category increased by 180%.
Carrollton Junior high School eighth graders also posted a 50% improvement in distinguished category growth. Eighth graders who took the End-of-Course Algebra I test outperformed the state in the developing and above categories by 14% and in proficient and above by 31%.
Seventh grade posted a 9% improvement of moving students from the lowest achievement scale and fifth grade improved grade-level performance by 5%, Clifton said.
In addition, Clifton said there were also a few bright spots in science. Fifth graders outperformed the state in developing and above by 12% and proficient and above by 15%.
Eighth graders outperformed the state in the developing category and above by 15% on the EOC physical science test. While Carrollton high students outperformed the state by 8% in proficient and above on the EOC biology test.
Clifton said the district’s focus on aligning the efforts of all teachers and support staff K-12 have greatly enhanced student learning.
“Bringing students from grade expectations to an advanced performance is a strong indicator that our teachers continue to challenge students to take them to a higher level,” said Clifton.
Superintendent of Carrollton City Schools, Mark Albertus, added that the schools’ performance can be directly linked to the belief that students learn better in a classroom setting when compared to virtual learning options.
“We were determined to hold in-person learning last year, although it required a lot of effort and planning,” said Albertus. “The Milestones results proved our reasoning was not in vain.
“There is not another option in place that can replace the effectiveness of a quality teacher in the classroom.”
