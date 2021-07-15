Carroll County is once again listed as an “emerging county of interest” in Georgia because of the number of COVID-19 cases.
And the number of people hospitalized at Tanner Medical Center Carrollton has increased over the past two weeks, while the number of county residents fully vaccinated against the virus is below 30%.
The Georgia Department of Health’s weekly “county indicator” reports takes note of counties that have had more than a 5% increase in coronavirus cases.
The report of July 5 notes that Carroll is among those counties fitting that designation, along with neighboring counties of Coweta, Douglas and Paulding. Haralson County is not on the list, nor is Heard County.
Carroll County was not on the list for the week of June 28, but was on the list the week ending June 18.
The number of hospitalizations for COVID is ticking upward, according to data released Friday by the Tanner Health System.
The latest figures show that there are eight COVID patients hospitalized at the Carrollton hospital, double the number of those hospitalized at the facility for the week ending June 24.
For both weeks, the report shows that there was one patient hospitalized at the system’s Villa Rica facility, and no COVID patients at either Higgins General Hospital or the East Alabama facility in Wedowee.
The DPH website notes that there have been 65,896 doses of the vaccine administered in Carroll County since they became available. At least 30% of Carroll residents have received one dose of the two-dose vaccines, while the number of fully vaccinated residents stands at 27%.
The DPH figures show that there have been 7,567 cases of COVID reported in the county since the pandemic began around March of 2020.
As of Friday, there have been 132 deaths attributed to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, one more than the Times-Georgian last reported on COVID deaths since May 13.
