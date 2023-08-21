Carroll Loehr Wilde

Carroll Loehr Wilde, a beloved figure in her community, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of faith and love. Born on April 1, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, Carroll dedicated her life to serving others and was a shining example of devotion to her family.

Faith was a cornerstone of Carroll’s life. It guided her every thought and action, and she was deeply committed to sharing the message of God’s love with those around her. In the 1940s, she blazed a trail by pioneering Vacation Bible School (VBS) programs in rural churches throughout Alabama. Her tireless efforts brought joy and education to countless children and families. Carroll’s ministry extended beyond Alabama as well, reaching communities in Miami and Georgia.