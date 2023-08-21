Carroll Loehr Wilde, a beloved figure in her community, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of faith and love. Born on April 1, 1931, in Birmingham, Alabama, Carroll dedicated her life to serving others and was a shining example of devotion to her family.
Faith was a cornerstone of Carroll’s life. It guided her every thought and action, and she was deeply committed to sharing the message of God’s love with those around her. In the 1940s, she blazed a trail by pioneering Vacation Bible School (VBS) programs in rural churches throughout Alabama. Her tireless efforts brought joy and education to countless children and families. Carroll’s ministry extended beyond Alabama as well, reaching communities in Miami and Georgia.
Carroll’s dedication to her church family was unwavering. She served as a Sunday school teacher, played the piano, and touched the hearts of all who knew her through her compassionate nature.
Outside of her religious commitments, Carroll found comfort in spending time with her family. One of her greatest joys was camping with numerous friends and family members and spending time with loved ones at Lake Toxaway in North Carolina.
Carroll’s proudest accomplishments were undoubtedly rooted in the love she had for her family and job at Lithia Springs High School working in the Special Education Department at the office in, where she retired from after 10 years, then she went to work for Joe in his sign business.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph “Joe” Stokely Wilde, Jr.; daughter, Debbie Guy; brother, Charles Loehr; grandchildren, Daniel Guy and Tony Wilde.
Although she will be greatly missed by all who knew her, Carroll leaves behind a loving legacy that continues to inspire future generations. She is survived by daughter Teresa Britt and son-in-law J.H. Britt, son Keith Wilde and daughter-in-law Carol Wilde, daughter Lauris Cooper, grandson Marty Guy and his wife Karen Guy, granddaughter Julie Armstrong and her husband Roy Armstrong, granddaughter Amber Stone, grandson Jonathan Britt and his wife Aubrey Britt, grandson Anthony Cooper and his wife Crystal Cooper, grandson Jason Wilde and his wife Jade Wilde, and grandson Austin Cooper.
Carroll’s impact on the lives of those she loved goes beyond immediate family. She has left an indelible mark on numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will forever remember her as the matriarch of their family. Additionally, Carroll’s memory will be cherished by several nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 from 11 a.m. to noon at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at noon at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Villa Rica Chapel. Interment will be at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, but there will be no graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief Fund.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
