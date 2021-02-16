More than $183 million in tourism revenue was generated in 2019 from visitors to Carroll County, an increase of 3.6% from the previous year.
But the director of the Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau told the Times-Georgian Tuesday he expects that figure to decrease for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents were also asked to shelter in place and avoid traveling to curb the spread of the coronavirus, meaning less tourism dollars were being injected into the state.
Visitors to Carroll County and its cities also generated $12.73 million in state and local tax revenues in 2019, according to an annual U.S. Travel Association study that is made available by the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
The Carrollton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau announced on Feb. 11 that this revenue was generated by direct and domestic traveler expenditures. Jonathan Dorsey, the visitors bureau’s director, said in a release that this revenue has increased each year for more than a decade.
Each household in the county would need to be taxed an additional $304 per year to replace the tax revenue generated by tourism activity, the Visitor Bureau’s announcement said.
The tourism industry in Carroll County also supported more than 1,491 jobs in 2019 and created $35 million in payroll revenue.
“Folks always think of fun, event-driven items as key tourism events, but our local businesses generate tremendous amounts of corporate tourism,” said Carroll Tomorrow Vice President of Economic Development J.R. Charles.
“Industries bring in suppliers, customers and executives as a part of their operations, and they leave dollars in our community. Our county is also a regional job center, so every person who comes into Carroll County to work — whether they are from neighboring counties or eastern Alabama — contributes dollars to the local economy.”
Those visiting the northwest Georgia travel region, including Carroll, spent the most on food service, followed by transportation, retail, lodging, entertainment and recreation, according to the study.
The unique mix of attractions, events, lodging, dining and recreational opportunities in and around Carrollton brings visitors from across the Peach State, out of state and internationally. These include the county’s parks, Banning Mills, the GreenBelt, and the city’s leisure facilities, Dorsey said.
Adamson Square has a host of downtown shopping and dining options, ranging from Brown Dog Eatery and La Fiesta, to Horton’s Books and Gifts and the Encore on the Square consignment shop.
Dorsey said that although he expects economic impact numbers of 2020 to dip, officials with the City of Carrollton are planning ways to safely host events again later this year. For example, swim meets held by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department could draw in tourists from outside the county.
The city’s communications director, April Saunders, told city council members last week she is planning this summer’s movies and concerts series.
“This will be sort of the set of numbers that the state and those of us will use to gauge our recovery efforts by, more or less, to re-approach those numbers and return to normal,” Dorsey said. “We’re just in a really strong, solid position.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.