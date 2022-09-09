With the shooting deaths of two law enforcement officers in Marietta having occurred less than 24 hours earlier only 50 miles away, Friday morning's annual Public Safety Recognition and Memorial Service was an even more sobering event than usual.

The ceremony was held at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park near the Carroll County Sheriff's Department on Nenwan Road in Carrollton. A section of the park includes a memorial to Carroll County first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.

