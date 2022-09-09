With the shooting deaths of two law enforcement officers in Marietta having occurred less than 24 hours earlier only 50 miles away, Friday morning's annual Public Safety Recognition and Memorial Service was an even more sobering event than usual.
The ceremony was held at the Carroll County Veterans Memorial Park near the Carroll County Sheriff's Department on Nenwan Road in Carrollton. A section of the park includes a memorial to Carroll County first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Another emotional aspect of the yesterday's ceremony was recognition of the 20th anniversary of the shooting of Lt. Billy R. Jiles. The Carroll County deputy was killed on Sept. 3, 2002 while responding to reports of a man attempting to set his ex-wife's house on fire.
A visibly emotional Sheriff Langley, who had been elected sheriff only a few months prior in 2001, spoke of Lt. Jiles and his fervent support of and willingness to help area youth. In his memory the Lt. Billy Jiles Memorial Youth Fund was recently announced that will fund activities for deserving youth.
"Billy really enjoyed helping our youth so I think starting this fund would mean a great deal to him," Langley noted.
The timing of the Cobb County tragedy in which two Cobb County deputies were gunned down while serving a warrant at a Marietta home Thursday night was a sobering reminder to those who wear the badge that the possibility of being killed in the line of duty is a fact of their lives in uniform.
In addition to the remembrance of Lt. Jiles, Friday's ceremony included the laying of a wreath by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Color guard, the playing of "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes by Bryce Delaney and "Taps" by Stephanie Stovall.
A poignant symbol of the ceremony was the ceremonial "Striking of the Bell" and reading of the Memorial Names by Chief Chuck Barnwell of the Carroll County Fire Department and Chief Alan English of the Carrollton Fire Department.
Several local and state dignitaries were present and were introduced by Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards.
University of West Georgia Police Department Chief Ned Watson sang the National Anthem, and Tanner Health System Vice President Gary Thomas concluded the event with a benediction.
Names of the following 12 first responders representing Carroll County agencies who have been killed in line of duty were listed in the ceremony's program:
Carrollton Police Chief Benjamin H. Crider, June 8, 1900
Villa Rica Night Marshal Pleasant Eugene Holt, April 18, 1908
Bowdon Police Officer William Jim Stallings, July 15, 1944
Carrollton Firefighter Hugh Hinesley, May 29, 1967
Carrollton Police Officer Tony Jackson Garrett, Dec. 28, 1975
Carroll County Firefighter Joe Gilbert Bostwick, Jan. 11, 1982
Carroll County Animal Control Officer James Neil Walker, Dec. 1, 1999
Carroll County Sheriff's Office Lt. Billy R. Jiles- Sept. 3, 2002
Carroll County Fire Rescue Lt. Michael Lee "Mike" Crawford
Carroll County Sheriff's Office Deputy Davy Wayne Crawford- Feb. 12, 2010
Carrollton Police Officer James M. "Jimmy" Johnson, May 26, 2010
