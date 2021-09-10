Linemen from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) joined crews from seven other Georgia co-ops in Louisiana to restore power to members of Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative in wake of Hurricane Ida.
EMCs surrounding the Gulf Coast heeded warnings issued in late August and braced for damage as the Category 4 storm made landfall on the anniversaries of Hurricane Katrina and Laura. Reaching sustained winds of 150+ MPH, the record storm left behind fallen trees, downed lines, broken poles and other debris that line crews continue to clear. The EMC cooperatives, which serves parts of Louisiana and Mississippi, reported nearly 100% of its members without power in the immediate aftermath and has since estimated more three weeks until all service is restored.
“We were really blessed to be spared by this storm,” said Tommy Cook, vice president of operations for Carroll EMC. “This is the second year in a row that Louisiana and Mississippi have been devastated, and we are more than willing to be a small part in helping the communities get back on their feet.”
Amid an above average hurricane season, Carroll EMC encourages all of its members to be prepared for possible storms. Although western Georgia has remained mostly unaffected by recent weather events, the coming months are likely to bring more opportunities. For tips on how to prepare for power outages or steps on how power is restored, visit carrollemc.com/stormcenter.
Carroll EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Additional information can be obtained on the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or by following Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.