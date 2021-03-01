Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) named Emily Stone of Bowdon as its semifinalist for the Walter Harrison Scholarship.
The Walter Harrison Scholarship is a program sponsored by Georgia’s electric membership corporations. The $1,000 scholarship can be applied to academic expenses at any accredited two- or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia.
“To be selected as a semi-finalist for this prestigious scholarship is such an honor,” said Stone, a graduating senior at Bowdon High School. “I am so thankful to live in a community that is so encouraging and supportive of students and their education.”
Stone plans to begin her studies of industrial engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall.
Twelve Walter Harrison Scholarships will be awarded to students with exemplary academic records. Grade-point average, academic standing, scholastic honors, and financial need are considered when determining a student’s eligibility. A scholarship committee comprised of directors, managers and key staff at Georgia’s 41 EMCs seeks to award scholarships to remarkable students who may otherwise not be able to afford college.
To be eligible, applicants must be accepted or enrolled in an accredited undergraduate degree program and must complete both a two-page application and a two-page autobiographical sketch referencing future plans. The scholarship is available to any college level student regardless of age. Carroll EMC received 12 eligible applications this year.
“We encourage all eligible students to apply for the Walter Harrison Scholarship,” said Taylor Key, Community Relations Specialist for Carroll EMC. “I personally know how costly of an investment attending college is, and it humbles me to be a part of a cooperative that does all it can to ease that financial burden for students.”
Statewide winners will be announced on or before April 1.
