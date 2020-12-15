A selection of scholarship opportunities for area high school and undergraduate students are now available from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative. Eligible applicants may compete for the Walter Harrison, Lineman School, and Lerlie and Millard Copeland scholarships.
Graduating high school seniors or undergraduate students could be chosen for one of 12 $1,000 Walter Harrison scholarships. Carroll EMC selects one semi-finalist from its service area to compete at the state level where applications are judged on financial need and academic ability. This scholarship may be used at any two- or four-year university or technical school. The deadline to apply is Feb. 21, 2021.
The cooperative also supports aspiring linemen by offering the Lineman School Scholarship. Recipients of the scholarship receive funding for the cost of tuition, textbooks and other related fees for their chosen linemen school. Online applications close March 5, 2021.
“As a lifelong student myself, it is a privilege to work for a company invested in easing the financial burden of higher education,” said Taylor Key, Community Relations Specialist for Carroll EMC. “We’re not just an electric company; we’re an advocate for the community.”
Full-time students attending the University of West Georgia are eligible for the Lerlie and Millard Copeland Scholarship. Qualifying students who submit a general scholarship application through the UWG’s Financial Aid website are automatically considered for the $800 award. For more information on this scholarship, visit westga.edu/scholarships.
For more information regarding eligibility, applications or deadlines, please visit carrollemc.com or contact Taylor Key at taylor.key@cemc.com or 770-830-5736.
Special to the Times-Georgian
