Adam Stone

Adam Stone of Bowdon represented Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) at the state level as one of 15 recipients of the Walter Harrison Scholarship, a $1,000 award that can be used at any accredited two-or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia.

Earlier this year, Stone was selected as Carroll EMC’s semi-finalist for the prestigious scholarship. With an impressive list of academic achievements, extracurricular activities and service to the community, he was the obvious choice to represent the cooperative against 77 other student semi-finalists from across Georgia. 

