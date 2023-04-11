Adam Stone of Bowdon represented Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) at the state level as one of 15 recipients of the Walter Harrison Scholarship, a $1,000 award that can be used at any accredited two-or four-year university, college or vocational-technical institute in Georgia.
Earlier this year, Stone was selected as Carroll EMC’s semi-finalist for the prestigious scholarship. With an impressive list of academic achievements, extracurricular activities and service to the community, he was the obvious choice to represent the cooperative against 77 other student semi-finalists from across Georgia.
Stone, who is passionate about agriculture, plans to pursue a bachelor’s and master’s degree in agricultural education. His enthusiasm for the industry is evident through his membership and leadership in the National FFA Organization, Carroll County Young Farmers Association and Go Grow Georgia, among many others. He has hopes to return to his hometown and teach about the importance of farming to the next generation.
“There was not a doubt in my mind that Adam [Stone] would bring home a scholarship,” said Rolando Benitez, Community Relations Representative and Member Advocate for Carroll EMC. “We are humbled to support the education of such an accomplished young person who has already demonstrated outstanding academic achievement and concern for our community.”
Scholarship applicants were required to submit a brief essay explaining why they would be good candidates to receive the scholarship, while also outlining their educational and career goals and any special circumstances to be considered by the selection committee. Each application was reviewed and judged blindly by representatives of Carroll EMC’s statewide association, Georgia EMC, and by managers of sister co-ops, Excelsior EMC and Planters EMC, with the 15 highest scorers receiving scholarships.
The scholarship is named in honor of Walter Harrison, a pioneer in the rural electricity movement and a leader at the local, state and national levels. Since 1987, more than $250,000 has been awarded to approximately 260 students through the scholarship program.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 54,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties and is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
