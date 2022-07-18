The Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative was recently presented the "Energy Matters Award by Georgia Public Service Commissioner and Vice Chairman, Tim Echols in recognition of its electric vehicle (EV) implementation.
The "Energy Matters Awards" were created in 2021 to recognize environmental excellence from individuals, businesses and communities throughout the state of Georgia. This year, 15 sustainability and technology projects were recognized, and Carroll EMC was given the "Best Electric Vehicle Implementation by a Large Company Award."
“We dipped our toes into EVs a few years back when we purchased our first electric fleet vehicle, a Chevy Bolt,” said Tyler Collins, system engineer and EV expert for Carroll EMC.
“And with consumer interest growing, it just made sense to take a few more steps. We installed public charging stations at our office and launched our 'Drive Free for a Year and Home Charger Rebate' programs,” Collins noted.
All Carroll EMC members can participate in the cooperative’s EV incentive programs. If eligible, Members who purchase or lease a new, 100% EV receive a $30 monthly bill credit to cover the cost of charging for one year. Members can receive an additional one-time $250 reimbursement for the installation of an approved charging station at their home.
To learn more about eligibility for Carroll EMC's EV incentive programs , to apply or simply learn more about EVs, visit www.carrollemc.com/ev.
Public charging stations are open for use at the cooperative’s headquarters in Carrollton. The chargers are in the Member parking lot. Sessions are free at the level 2 charging station and 25 cents per minute at the DC fast charging stations.
“We want to be an EV expert our Members can trust,” said Collins. “Earning this recognition is a testament to our efforts so far and gives us the energy to keep moving towards sustainability.”
Projects submitted for an "Energy Matters Award" were reviewed by a panel of Georgia business leaders. Winners were visited by Commissioner Echols and presented with a framed, water-color print provided by YKK. Winners were also interviewed for a short segment which will air on the "Energy Matters" radio show on Cox Media.
For more information about Carroll EMC’s EV initiatives, contact ev@carrollemc.com.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 53,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
