CARROL EMC

James Layton (far left), Tyler Collins (second from right) and Jay Gill (far right) accepted the Energy Matters Award on behalf of Carroll EMC from Commissioner Tim Echols (second from left).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative was recently presented the “Energy Matters Award by Georgia Public Service Commissioner and Vice Chairman, Tim Echols in recognition of its electric vehicle (EV) implementation.

The “Energy Matters Awards” were created in 2021 to recognize environmental excellence from individuals, businesses and communities throughout the state of Georgia. This year, 15 sustainability and technology projects were recognized, and Carroll EMC was given the “Best Electric Vehicle Implementation by a Large Company Award.”

Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 53,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.

