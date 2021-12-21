Local area school teachers were recently awarded Bright Ideas grants from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s Foundation.
Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 52,000 home and businesses.
Bright Ideas grants are funded through the generous donations of Carroll EMC members who participate in Operation Round Up, a program where they elect to “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar.
The program is governed by the cooperative’s Foundation Trustees and funds a variety of community service projects including impact grants, student scholarships, and many health and human services programs.
This year, representatives of the cooperative listed 36 schools across Carroll, Haralson, Heard, and Paulding counties to distribute the nearly $79,200 awarded to school teachers through the Bright Ideas program that will enrich the education of hundreds of children.
“The fun happens when we surprise the winning teachers and students in-person with the award,” said Karen Curtis, EMC Foundation Trustee. “We appreciate the dedication and hard work of our educators.”
Each year, grants of up to $1,000 are awarded to public school teachers teaching pre-k through 12th grade in the cooperative’s service territory.
All classroom subjects are eligible for funding including, but not limited to STEAM, language arts, and social studies.
And teachers with a bright idea simply submit an online form when applications are open. According to Carroll EMC, 96 local educators submitted online applications and secured funds for their creative and innovative classroom projects for the 2021 cycle.
Applications for 2022 will be accepted beginning Aug. 15, and can only be submitted via the cooperative’s website.
“It gets more and more exciting each year we review the applications and learn of the passion and creativity of our educators,” said Curtis.
“The challenge comes in narrowing down the winners. A well-written application is one that is creative, detailed, error-free, and follows instructions.”
