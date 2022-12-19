Current hot topics for the electric utility industry were presented to local and statewide stakeholders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) annual Power Breakfast held Thursday, Dec. 15, at its Carrollton headquarters.

Carroll EMC’s President and CEO, Tim Martin, addressed a crowd of more than 60 electric co-op representatives, elected officials, school administrators, chamber professionals and other community leaders with industry insights on the co-op’s power mix and solar, electric vehicle and broadband initiatives.

