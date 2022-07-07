According to Carroll EMC, high temperatures, like the ones the community has experienced the past few days, make a home’s air conditioner work harder and use more energy to cool the home down. The electric company has offered some tips on how to improve energy efficiency at home that would help residents save energy and money.
According to Carroll EMC Communication Specialist Brittany Shadix, prices increase slightly during summer months to cover wholesale power costs.
Peak load demands occur at times of day when most people use the most electricity, according to Carroll EMC. Examples of peak load times are in the middle of the afternoon when everyone is running air conditioners and around dinner time when families are cooking, taking showers, washing dishes and doing laundry, per Carroll EMC.
“Avoid using large appliances, like washers, dryers and ovens, during the hottest parts of the day because they will heat up your home. If you need to cook, use countertop appliances, and if you need to do the laundry, do full loads in cold water and dry them in the late evening. Having proper home insulation is another important factor in keeping the hot air out and cool air in,” Shadix said.
Individuals can make their electric bill manageable by scheduling tasks during off peak hours and keep electricity usage to a minimum between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the summer.
Carroll EMC recommends individuals set their thermostat two to three degrees higher during peak hours in the summer.
“There isn’t a single best way to save, but we always recommend keeping the thermostat on 78 in the summer. The bigger the gap between the outside temperature and the temperature on your thermostat, the harder your AC unit works and the more energy you use which in turn runs up your electric bill. Adjusting your thermostat more than three degrees at a time puts added pressure on your system,” Shadix said.
According to Carroll EMC, using fans can make a person feel four to six degrees cooler.
“The AC uses significantly more energy than a fan. To avoid adjusting the thermostat, we recommend using ceiling fans to make up that difference in temperature. A ceiling fan can make the room feel about four degrees cooler but remember to turn it off when you leave—fans cool people, not rooms,” Shadix said.
According to Shadix, a summer myth is that by bumping the thermostat down drastically, the home will cool faster which is not true.
“Doing that will make your AC unit work unnecessarily harder to reach the lower temperature. The best thing to do is turn on a fan and set your thermostat to a comfortable temperature during the hot summer days.” Shadix said.
According to Shadix, the energy grid takes a harder hit in the summer since consumers are using more energy to stay cool. By conserving energy, consumers are putting less strain on the grid which benefits service reliability for everyone.
