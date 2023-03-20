Carroll EMC Names Washington Youth Tour Delegates

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) named Audrey Browning and Eli Jarrett of Carrollton High School as this year’s delegates for the Washington Youth Tour (WYT). The two will travel to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong, leadership trip in June.
Applications for the WYT were accepted November of last year through mid-February for students ages 16 or older attending high school in the cooperative’s service territory or whose primary residence receives power from Carroll EMC. Browning and Jarrett, both rising juniors at Carrollton High, were selected as the top two candidates after applying and participating in a panel interview.
“I was very impressed by both students not only because of their personalities but because of their ambition,” said Cole Cook, Human Resources Administrative Assistant for Carroll EMC and interview panelist. “I believe they will make the most of the trip and represent the co-op well.”
WYT is the state’s oldest youth leadership program and annually brings more than 1,000 student delegates from electric cooperatives around the country to the nation’s capital. Coordinated by the co-op’s statewide organization, Georgia EMC, for more than 50 years, it is a well-organized and fast-paced trip packed with activities. The program is designed to give students a taste of democracy in action, expose them to the nation’s rich history through visits to national monuments and museums, and encourage students to become politically aware citizens.
This year’s trip takes place June 15 through June 22. Browning and Jarrett will be accompanied by chaperones from Carroll EMC including Community Relations Specialist, Ryan Sammon, and Communications Specialist, Brittany Shadix, along with other chaperones and delegates from EMCs across the state.
“I’m excited to serve as a chaperone for this year’s trip,” said Shadix. “I was introduced to electric cooperatives through the WYT as a senior in high school and have wanted to go ever since. It’s an honor to finally get the chance to experience this trip!”
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 54,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
