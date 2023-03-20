Carroll EMC Names Washington Youth Tour Delegates

Carroll EMC representatives Anna Warfel, Ryan Sammon and Cole Cook surprised the delegates at school to let them know they would participate in this year’s Washington Youth Tour.

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) named Audrey Browning and Eli Jarrett of Carrollton High School as this year’s delegates for the Washington Youth Tour (WYT). The two will travel to Washington, D.C., for a weeklong, leadership trip in June.

Applications for the WYT were accepted November of last year through mid-February for students ages 16 or older attending high school in the cooperative’s service territory or whose primary residence receives power from Carroll EMC. Browning and Jarrett, both rising juniors at Carrollton High, were selected as the top two candidates after applying and participating in a panel interview.

Trending Videos