Apprentice linemen and journeyman from Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) travelled to Overland Park, Kansas, to showcase their skills at the International Lineman’s Rodeo, an annual event now in its 38th year.

After weeks of training and preparation, apprentice linemen William Gordy and Ivan Powell competed against 366 other apprentices from electric utilities across the country for the top spots in a series of events. Each apprentice had to complete a pole climb, hurtman rescue, roller relocation, armor rod installation and insulator change out as well as a written exam.

