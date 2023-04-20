Georgia’s 17th Commissioner of Agriculture, Tyler Harper, attracted a full room of local farmers, agriculture students, business leaders and elected officials as guest speaker at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) agribusiness seminar held Thursday, April 13.

The agribusiness seminar is a bi-annual event hosted by Carroll EMC each spring and fall. Designed to bring people together from all sectors of the agriculture community, the meeting offers a time of fellowship and networking followed by a presentation from a keynote speaker. Commissioner Harper, now entering his fourth month in office, addressed this year’s crowd with a plea to keep reminding the common citizen of how critical agriculture is.

