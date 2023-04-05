Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) proudly announces Logan Ball, Aidan Nelms, Samuel Pullen, Tyler (TJ) Robinson and Jacob Watts as Lineman School Scholarship recipients. The five winners will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to use toward the cost of lineman school.

This year’s recipients represent multiple counties within the cooperative’s service territory, including Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties, and they were selected among eight eligible applicants. To be considered for the scholarship, each aspiring lineman was required to submit an online application, comprising of two letters of recommendation and an essay outlining career goals, as well as participate in a panel interview.

