Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) proudly announces Logan Ball, Aidan Nelms, Samuel Pullen, Tyler (TJ) Robinson and Jacob Watts as Lineman School Scholarship recipients. The five winners will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to use toward the cost of lineman school.
This year’s recipients represent multiple counties within the cooperative’s service territory, including Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties, and they were selected among eight eligible applicants. To be considered for the scholarship, each aspiring lineman was required to submit an online application, comprising of two letters of recommendation and an essay outlining career goals, as well as participate in a panel interview.
“Interviews can be nerve-wracking, and we understand that,” said Jimmy Thompson, Journeyman for Carroll EMC and scholarship committee team lead. “But even through the nerves, these boys demonstrated a passion for the electric utility industry and showed us that they have a real desire to be a lineman and make a difference in our communities.”
The scholarship committee, made of employees and retiree volunteers from Carroll EMC, Coweta-Fayette EMC and Snapping Shoals EMC, ask applicants a series of questions to better understand their career objectives and to see if they would be a good fit for the job. Each scholarship recipient, although from different backgrounds, shared a common denominator—good work ethic.
“Growing up on a farm has taught me that dirty hands mean hard work, and hard work doesn’t hurt anyone,” said Robinson, graduating senior of Temple High School. “It has taught me the importance of being attentive to my surroundings, listening and working hard which are important qualities of a lineworker.”
After earning their commercial driver’s license, four of this year’s scholarship recipients plan to enroll at West Georgia Technical College and one at North Georgia Technical College. In a matter of months, they will be ready to enter the workforce full-time. Interested applicants for next year’s scholarship cycle can contact Taylor Key at 770-830-5736 or taylor.key@carrollemc.com for more information or with questions.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 54,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
