Labeled by some veteran forecasters in Florida as the worst hurricane they have seen in decades, Hurricane Ian and its winds gauged up to 155 mph and storm surges of up to 9-feet left a catastrophic path in its wake as it headed for the Georgia coast.
The effects of Ian, now being labeled as a tropical depression, on western Georgia weather for the remainder of the week and on into the weekend were varied on Wednesday afternoon. The Weather Channel was predicting sunny days on Thursday and Friday with a 15 percent chance of rain Friday evening and 55 percent on Saturday.
However, leadership and crews at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC) and Carroll County Emergency Management are not playing a waiting game. The electrical cooperative went on high alert Wednesday and is continuing to monitor around the clock the path of the powerful storm and the severe weather it could possibly bring to western Georgia during the remainder of the week.
According to a news release issued by Carroll EMC on Wednesday morning, the organization entered level one of its emergency response plan and continues to prepare for any damage that might occur.
The storm's impact on Carroll EMC's service territory is dependent on whether it tracks to the east or further west. If it turns east, meteorologists are saying that the local area will probably receive light to moderate rain on Saturday.
“We encourage everyone to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Tommy Cook, vice president of operations for Carroll EMC, on Wednesday.
“Our crews are ready and on standby no matter what direction the storm takes," Cook emphasized.
With the possibility of potentially strong winds and rain, Carroll EMC has been encouraging its members to restock their emergency supply kits with needed essentials such as water, non-perishable foods, first aid supplies and flashlights with extra batteries. If a member relies on a medical life-support device, they should have a back-up source of power or an evacuation plan.
Additionally, area residents are reminded by Carroll EMC that they should be aware of the dangers downed power lines pose when still energized. Coming into contact with an energized line could produce a serious injury or even death. Anyone who sees a downed power line should stay away and immediately report it by calling Carroll EMC.
“No matter the storm’s impact to our area, it serves as a reminder to always have our families and homes in order because this likely will not be the only hurricane that threatens us this season,” continued Cook. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to those in Florida in the direct path of the hurricane.”
Carroll EMC provides electricity to approximately 50,000 homes and businesses in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties.
Also on Wednesday, Carroll County Emergency Management held a weather briefing in conjunction with the National Weather Service in regards to Ian and what impact could be felt in the area.
Both agencies set in motion tried and tested plans to be ready.
Hurricane season in Georgia officially began in mid-August and ends in mid-October.
To report an outage use the Carroll EMC Outage Pal app, visit carrollemc.com or call 770-832-3552 (option 1).
To receive the latest information on Hurricane Ian and its possible effects to western Georgia, citizens are encouraged to follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for storm preparedness tips and live updates.
