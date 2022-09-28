Carroll EMC Dispatch Center monitoring Hurricane Ian

Carroll EMC officials were busy keeping close tabs on the developing weather resulting from Hurricane Ian in the organization's dispatch center service that serves members in Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties. Also, Carroll County Emergency Management held a weather briefing Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with the National Weather Service.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Labeled by some veteran forecasters in Florida as the worst hurricane they have seen in decades, Hurricane Ian and its winds gauged up to 155 mph and storm surges of up to 9-feet left a catastrophic path in its wake as it headed for the Georgia coast.

The effects of Ian, now being labeled as a tropical depression, on western Georgia weather for the remainder of the week and on into the weekend were varied on Wednesday afternoon. The Weather Channel was predicting sunny days on Thursday and Friday with a 15 percent chance of rain Friday evening and 55 percent on Saturday.

