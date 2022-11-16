Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) received recognition as the only EMC in Georgia to earn national safety accreditation from the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program and one of nine to pass the state accreditation from the Electric Cooperative Safety Accreditation Program of Georgia this year. The co-op has had an accredited safety program since 1967.
The accreditation process, which takes place every three years, involves an in-depth evaluation of the utility’s safety record for adherence to safety standards and regulations from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in addition to a multi-day, onsite inspection by experts from Georgia EMC and other accredited EMCs.
“We take the subject of workplace safety very seriously,” said Harry Reeves, Vice President of Training, Education and Safety for Georgia EMC. “Achieving accreditation shows that a cooperative is taking the right precautions and teaching the right lessons to stress safety on the job.”
During the onsite inspection, observers visited Carroll EMC offices and service area to inspect everything from equipment and facility cleanliness to right-of-way maintenance and wiring clearance. Inspectors also randomly selected employees to answer questions about workplace safety including protocol for emergency situations and the location of emergency equipment.
“Rigorous scrutiny ensures that EMC employees are following the proper safety protocols in the office and in the field to keep themselves, co-workers and the general public safe,” continued Reeves.
The accreditation awards were presented to Carroll EMC during the annual meeting of Georgia EMC on Nov. 7 in Savannah. The co-op was also recognized for a consecutive year of zero lost time injuries meaning no employee missed work due to an injury on the job.
“These awards are a testament to all our employees,” said Matt Young, Safety and Training Director for Carroll EMC. “Our success and safety depend on all of us following safety precautions to ensure we return home to our families at the end of each day.”
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 53,000 homes and businesses. The co-op serves Members in Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Paulding, Polk, Floyd and Troup counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information visit the cooperative’s website at carrollemc.com or follow Carroll EMC on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn. Carroll EMC: Community Built. Community Builder.
