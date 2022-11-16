CARROLL EMC

Carroll EMC President and CEO, Tim Martin, stands between Georgia EMC’s Vice President of Training, Education and Safety, Harry Reeves, and Washington EMC’s President and CEO, Wendy Sellers, at the statewide trade association’s annual meeting as he accepts the No Lost Time award on behalf of the co-op.

Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) received recognition as the only EMC in Georgia to earn national safety accreditation from the Rural Electric Safety Achievement Program and one of nine to pass the state accreditation from the Electric Cooperative Safety Accreditation Program of Georgia this year. The co-op has had an accredited safety program since 1967.

The accreditation process, which takes place every three years, involves an in-depth evaluation of the utility’s safety record for adherence to safety standards and regulations from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration in addition to a multi-day, onsite inspection by experts from Georgia EMC and other accredited EMCs.

