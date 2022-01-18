Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) donated a fleet bucket truck to be used for the training of up-and-coming electrical lineman in support of West Georgia’s Technical College’s newly established Apprentice Lineman Program.
Before this opportunity arose, individuals would travel outside of the West Georgia area for a certified training program. Since implementing WGTC’s four-week, non-credit course at its Murphy campus, interested candidates have the convenience of gaining necessary skills for an entry-level position in the electric utility industry closer to home.
The course design is based on input from neighboring electric utilities including Carroll and Coweta-Fayette EMCs along with GreyStone, Diverse and Georgia Power who saw the need for a program like this one.
“Carroll EMC has proven to be one of our most steadfast partners for many years,” WGTC President Julie Post said. “We are deeply grateful for their continued support with the donation of this bucket truck for our electrical lineman program. It’s through partnerships like this one that WGTC is able to provide pathways for our students to be successful.”
Pole climbing is a required skill to perform as a lineman, but a bucket truck allows for a safer way to work on power lines that is often easier. Students will learn how to safely operate the truck and its controls along with how to use outriggers. Prior to enrollment, students must have obtained their CDL license.
Electrical line work is one of the most dangerous jobs,” said Tommy Cook, Vice- President of Operations for Carroll EMC. “There is no room for error, so linemen need adequate training before going out in the field. WGTC’s program provides them with the basic training they need, and we have had the opportunity to be a part of it and introduce the students to the cooperative.”
The next Apprentice Lineman Program cohort will begin this month. For more information about the course and enrollment, contact Linda Sullivan at linda.sullivan@westgatech.edu or 678-664-0516.
