Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative received national recognition as a 2021 Spotlight on Excellence award recipient sponsored by the Council of Rural Electric Communicators (CREC) and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
The cooperative received a Gold Award for a holiday themed graphic design used for internal and external communication.
The annual Spotlight on Excellence Awards program recognizes the best communication and marketing efforts by electric cooperatives and related organizations. Entrants competed with electric cooperatives of similar size in 16 categories. Electric cooperative communicators and marketing professionals submitted more than 720 entries in the Spotlight on Excellence program.
Faculty members from the University of Missouri – Columbia and University of South Carolina, as well as noted professionals in the fields of marketing, web design and digital communications, and newspapers judged the event, which uses a finite scoring system to determine the winners.
Winners are recognized during the CONNECT conference, a national conference for communications and marketing professionals, to be held virtually in June, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The CREC was organized in 1982, and seeks to advance the recognition, education and professionalism of electric cooperative communicators and their affiliated organizations. This volunteer association works on behalf of more than 4,000 electric cooperative communicators across the United States.
Carroll EMC is a Member-owned cooperative providing electricity to approximately 50,000 homes and businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.