Carroll County EMC is partnering with SyncGlobal Telecom to build out a fiber network for their members with their new residential service brand, Crossbeam.
There will be three phases of this project. Phase one is currently in the works which includes parts of Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties.
The first phase will serve approximately 10,000 homes and businesses equaling roughly 30,000 residents. As the fiber infrastructure continues during this process, customers will go on with being connected to service.
Phase one is a 24-36 month long project. According to Carroll EMC’s website, their CEO, Tim Martin, made the following comment about the project.
“Carroll EMC needed a broadband partner, and we needed someone who had the expertise, the know-how and the infrastructure to be the broadband provider,” Martin said. “We were fortunate to have a local provider in SyncGlobal Telecom who are experts. They share one of our seven cooperative principles which is ‘concern for the community.’ Their leaders and workers live and work here, so they are concerned about the future of West Georgia. They were committed to doing it in the right way, and that’s the fiber-to-the-home model.”
As the buildout of phase one continues, details of phase two are being designed. It is the combined goal of Carroll EMC and SyncGlobal Telecom to provide a broadband option to all of the cooperative’s Members.
According to Crossbeam, they expect to finalize phase two service area selection during the early parts of this year and hope to begin working on phase two prior to or immediately upon completion of phase one.
