Carroll EMC Foundation awards $116,383 in grants

The Carroll EMC Foundation recently awarded $116,383 in Impact Grants to 34 charitable organizations within the cooperative’s seven-county service territory. Pictured left to right are Carroll EMC Foundation Trustees Trudy Sowar and Jeffrey Vance; Rose Holley with Hope for the Journey; and Foundation Trustee, Karen Curtis.

Carroll EMC Foundation Trustees Trudy Sowar and Jeffrey Vance; Rose Holley with Hope for the Journey; and Foundation Trustee, Karen Curtis.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) Foundation Board recently awarded Impact Grants to 34 charitable organizations within the cooperative’s seven-county service territory that totaled $116,383 in donation funds.

The funds will be used toward a variety of local projects to serve, protect and improve the surrounding communities and their residents. Since the first issuing of grants in 2002, more than $4.2 million has been given back to Carroll EMC communities. Health and human services, education and environment protection are a few of the areas that receive funding from the Foundation.

Trending Videos