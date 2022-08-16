The Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) Foundation Board recently awarded Impact Grants to 34 charitable organizations within the cooperative’s seven-county service territory that totaled $116,383 in donation funds.
The funds will be used toward a variety of local projects to serve, protect and improve the surrounding communities and their residents. Since the first issuing of grants in 2002, more than $4.2 million has been given back to Carroll EMC communities. Health and human services, education and environment protection are a few of the areas that receive funding from the Foundation.
“Impact Grants have a positive impact on people of all ages in the cooperative’s service area,” said Luauna Cummings, Foundation Board Trustee.
“Grants have been awarded to assist with special-needs children, senior citizens and veterans.," Cummings explained.
"We have funded or partially funded walking and equestrian trails, recycling events and bird sanctuaries as well as safety programs hosted by area police and fire departments,” she noted.
Impact Grants are made available to organizations through member participation in Carroll EMC’s Operation Round Up® (ORU®) program. Members can contribute by rounding their electric bill to the nearest whole dollar. These funds are kept separate from cooperative revenue and are administered by the Foundation Board of Trustees who award the donations to eligible partners.
To apply for these grants, organizations within Carroll EMC’s service territory must have a vision or project in mind that would enhance the quality of life for others. The grant writing process is as simple as completing an online form that outlines the project and provides a detailed budget.
“It was very noticeable when reading this year’s applications how compassionate people are,” said Cummings. “The organizations show a great concern for the needs of others which improves the quality of life in the community. This is Carroll EMC’s goal for Impact Grants, and it seems that what positively affects one individual’s life can positively affect the lives of many over time.”
A reception was held mid-August to celebrate the grant recipients and honor their community service. To view the complete list of Impact Grant recipients, visit carrollemc.com/impactgrants.
