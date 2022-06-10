Central’s shotgun team is currently preparing for state competition. The program is unique to Central when it comes to our area, and it is beginning to grow in popularity.
This year, according to head shotgun coach Amy Musick, Central’s teams are competing in three different disciplines, including skeet, trap and sporting clays. Skeet shooting and trap shooting are both held in one location, but the sporting clays event is a bit different. In the sporting clays event, students travel through a long course, shooting different pairs at each station.
Central students have been competing through an organization called the SCTP, or the Scholastic Clay Target Program. In this program, competitors must shoot a total of 600 clays to qualify for state competition.
The shotgun program is growing in popularity, both at Central high school and around the state. In fact, the state competition has roughly doubled in size from last year to this year.
Said Musick, “I have calls every week. We started with four to now having 14 students. Last year there were around 300 students at state. This year there are over 600 students.”
This year marks the fifth season for Central’s shotgun program. Coach Musick has been with the program since the beginning.
“Mr Griffis and Kelly Edwards approached me four and a half years ago to start the program at Central High School,” she said. “My daughter was at Central at that time, and she had shot modified trap for the 4H program in Carroll County. With the partnership of Little River Gun Club and the help of Gary Hewitt, we established the first ever shotgun team for Carroll County.”
Musick has a strong background in gun safety, and the team around her greatly values safety as well.
“I grew up a daughter of a Captain of Patrol in the sheriff’s office. I have been around guns all my life with the focus on safety,” she said. “The Central administration helped bridge the new partnership with a local gun club called Little River Gun Club. All coaches took safety classes and a SCTP coaches course.”
“This was not only 10 hours of class time, but on the courses to also demonstrate safety and coaching techniques. Safety is our number-one priority.”
The team has had some recent individual success. During the 2020 season, the team had one student named to the NSCA-SCTP (National Sporting Clays Association-Scholastic Clay Target Program) All-American team, as Sydney Musick was given the honor. She went on to shoot at the collegiate level for ABAC College in Tifton, Ga.
In order to prepare for this year’s state competition, coach Musick says the team is “continuing to review safety practices,” and “practicing once or twice a week.” The team has also held mini-tournaments with Harris County and Berkeley County in preparation.
The state event will be held in Savannah, Ga. at Forest City Gun Club from June 17 to 19, with over 600 other students from around the state.
