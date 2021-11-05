A draft map of Carroll County's new commission districts was released late Friday.
The map draws the six districts represented by members of the Board of Commissioners based on population figures determined by the 2020 Census. Redistricting of all political boundaries, from U.S. Congressional districts to city wards, takes place every 10 years to account for population shifts.
According to a release by County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan, Carroll County's new resident population totals 119,148, an increase of 8,621 citizens since the 2010 Census. Consequently, each of the county's commission districts will need to adjust to ensure the number of citizens in each district is as close to equal as possible.
The release says that the proposed redrawn districts include approximately 19,000 citizens in each district. The release noted that there are many other factors considered in the redistricting process, and all changes to districts must comply with federal and state law, including the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
The draft of the proposed redistricting map is now available on the County’s website, carrollcountyga.com. Beginning Monday, November 8 through Sunday, November 14, the proposed redistricting map will be on display for the public to view on a larger scale at all public libraries throughout Carroll County, including Carrollton, Whitesburg, Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica.
The map will also be displayed at the Roopville Stage/Pavilion, the Carroll County Board of Elections Office, the Carroll County Board of Commissioners Office in the Historic Court House, and the AG Center.
Additionally, the proposed redistricting map will be discussed at the December 2, 2021, work session held in the Historic Court House at 4 p.m., and the Board of Commissioners will vote on the proposed redistricting map at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, held in the Historic Court House at 6 p.m. The approved redistricting map will be sent to Senator Mike Dugan to present to the General Assembly during the 2022 legislative session.
The release states that county officials wish to have input from citizens on the proposed map. Residents are asked to email Donna Lackey, Executive Director/County Clerk at dlackey@carrollcountyga.com, or Chairman Morgan at mmorgan@carrollcountyga.com . They can also be contacted by phone at 770-830-5800 with any questions or concerns residents may have. Public input must be received no later than Sunday, November 21, 2021.
In the release, Morgan said she "is very thankful" to Dugan, Carroll County’s legislative sponsor, along with other members of our local legislative body for offering the resources of the Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office to prepare the map in accordance with federal and state guidelines. She added that the Board of Commissioners wants the process to be transparent.
The release emphasized that the map is "draft only" and does not include city or school board information, whose maps are drawn separately. For information on the redrawing of those districts, county officials suggest citizens reach out to their respective city or school board officials for more information.
