Carroll County Young Farmers host several ag events

The Carroll County Young Farmers hosted several agricultural events on Dec. 3 and Dec. 7 to educate students on different agricultural processes.
Each of the events was held at the Carroll County Agriculture Center, located at 900 Newnan Road.
The first event to be held was the Forestry Contest, where students were involved in several practicums that included tree identification, saw timber estimation, hand compass measurements, and timber stand improvements.
Additionally on Dec. 3, students were able to participate in a livestock judging contest, where they evaluated seven classes of livestock and developed an oral presentation defending their selection of Hereford heifers.
Lambs were provided by Mickey Cook, Kiko goats were provided by Richard Davis, Hereford heifers were provided by Gary Hedrick of the White Hawk Farm, and pigs were provided by Cables Piggery.
During the Dec. 7 deer processing course event, Bennett Jacobs, agriculture instructor at Villa Rica High School, demonstrated his expertise in the processing of skinning and butchering the carcass into primal cuts, roasts, steaks, and ground.
“The event was well-received as there were over 130 members and guests in attendance,” said Ryan Ayers, young farmer adviser.
The last event to take place was a laying hen show on Dec. 7. Students from Bowdon Future Farmers of America (FFA), Whitesburg Elementary, Temple FFA, and Villa Rica FFA competed in this event.
The top 10 students at this event were Grover Littleton-1st, Blake Hales- 2nd, Brianna English- 3rd, Riley Miller- 4th, Chad Seagraves- 5th, Savannah Littleton- 6th, Earl Cahilig- 7th, Nathaniel Poe-8th, Chaesnee Cartwright- 9th, and Beau Beckjorden- 10th.
