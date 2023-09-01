Carroll County announced that they have received a $1.95 million grant from the State of Georgia to go towards the purchase of 429 acres of undeveloped land that would nearly double the size of McIntosh Reserve.
McIntosh Reserve is currently a 527-acre park located along the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County. It is also just across from Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County. The purchase would link Mcintosh Reserve to Chattahoochee Bend State Park and create a 3,000 acre greenspace.
“We are extremely grateful to have this grant approved and for our strong collaboration with Carroll County,” said George Dusenbury, Georgia State Director at Trust for Public Land. “This is just the most recent investment that the state has made in the Chattahoochee RiverLands, support that already amounted to more than $10 million. Chattahoochee RiverLands will be metro Atlanta’s defining public space, stretching across 19 cities and seven counties. This network of parks and trails will bring people to the water’s edge and spark a lifelong love of the river.”
The Trust for Public Land along with over 80 metro Atlanta based organizations have put the foundation in place for the Chattahoochee RiverLands project. McINtosh Reserve was identified as the last take-out point for the 48-mile Riverlands Camp and Paddle Trail which will extend south from Atlanta once finished.
According to the release from Carroll County, “The Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program and the state Department of Natural Resources approved the grant in January. It was then voted on by the Senate and House Appropriation Committees.”
"This year's projects selected to move forward into the second phase of the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program review will build on the program's successes,” said Commissioner of Natural Resources Mark Williams. “I am thrilled to see so many of our partners working together on this important project and its larger goal. I look forward to seeing its impact on river access, the protection of critical habitats for protected species, and preserving historic Muscogee Creek lands.”
Carroll County will provide $300,000 after the most recent SPLOST referendum which according to the release is a portion that was dedicated to park facilities and greenspace acquisition.
“In addition to critical river access, McIntosh Reserve provides opportunities for hiking, horseback riding, fishing, and wildlife viewing,” said Michelle Morgan, Chair, Carroll County Board of Commissioners. “This project will also provide much-needed public road access along state route GA-5 in our county.”
Laura Richards, a Carroll County resident, national member of the Trust for Public Land Board, and a former member of the Mcintosh’s Friends of the Reserve also supported the expansion by providing some funding.
“I know first-hand how important it is to provide ways for people to get outside and experience the outdoors,” Richards said. “I fully support the vision for the Chattahoochee RiverLands, and I’m ecstatic that part of that will now be realized here in Carroll County.”
The reserve currently has a boat ramp and the current plans will include a new comfort station as well as environmental remediation.
The acquisition area will give protection to an estimated 2,000 feet of riverfront and riparian lands along the Chattahoochee River. There will also be about 8,000 feet of streambank and riparian lands along part of Acorn Creek, a tributary to the Chattahoochee River.
According to the release, “Many species are either partially or completely dependent upon a functioning river and riparian corridor in order to survive.” This includes 19 rare plant and animal species to include the state protected bluestripe shiner, highscale shiner, and the bald eagle.
The Carroll County Board of Commissioners placed a resolution on the consent agenda that would accept the $1.95 million from the Georgia Outdoor as well as approve the purchase of the estimated 429.15 acres for the expansion of Mcintosh Reserve with match funding that amounts to $300,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.