Carroll County announced that they have received a $1.95 million grant from the State of Georgia to go towards the purchase of 429 acres of undeveloped land that would nearly double the size of McIntosh Reserve.

McIntosh Reserve is currently a 527-acre park located along the Chattahoochee River in Carroll County. It is also just across from Chattahoochee Bend State Park in Coweta County. The purchase would link Mcintosh Reserve to Chattahoochee Bend State Park and create a 3,000 acre greenspace.