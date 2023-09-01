The Carroll County Board of Commissioners has placed an appeal on their consent agenda for the meeting on Sept. 5, 2023. The appeal is for the 2023 Sales Ratio Study of Carroll County that was completed by the Georgia Department of Audits.
According to the Georgia Department of Audits, the assessed values of real property in Carroll County has been undervalued by the Board of Tax Assessors and therefore is not in compliance with the guidelines set by the State of Georgia. According to the release from Carroll County, “Just as homeowners can appeal the value of their property set by the County Board of Tax Assessors, Carroll County is appealing the State Department of Audits’ determination that the assessed property values in the County are not high enough.”
During Thursday’s BOC work session, Chief Appraiser, Hubert Sparks spoke to the Commissioners regarding the appeal.
Commissioner Danny Bailey spoke during the meeting Thursday and said, “Based on your lower valuation of 36% that’s proof I guess, and I wanna make sure the citizens understand you’re making an effort to keep the values as low as possible.”
Sparks replied, “Absolutely, the Board of Assessors has heard from over 4,000 people this year in appealing values. Saying ‘hey look, the values appear to be too high.’ We heard them loud and clear. The Board of Assessors makes every effort and every attempt to be as conservative as possible in these valuations. The audit department had of course guidelines and we think their trending analysis may be flawed in this issue. So we want to go to bat for the taxpayers in Carroll County. That’s what we want to do so we can be as conservative as possible.”
Bailey replied, “I want to add, I’m sure like the rest of us, I’ve had numerous conversations and have not run across one yet that said that your staff did not do a fantastic job, and were nice and courteous when they came in. Even though they might not like the outcome or what they were coming for, but they did get treated fairly. I appreciate you being willing to stand up and challenge this and also like I said it shows the citizens you are making an effort to keep the values as low as possible.”
The release from Carroll County explains that if successful, “Then the Board of Tax Assessors will not have to artificially increase real property valuations in the County in order to gain compliance with the State’s flawed methodology in the study.”
When talking about the benefits of a successful appeal, Sparks finished his presentation to the commissioners saying, “We think we’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.