The Carroll County Board of Commissioners has placed an appeal on their consent agenda for the meeting on Sept. 5, 2023. The appeal is for the 2023 Sales Ratio Study of Carroll County that was completed by the Georgia Department of Audits.

According to the Georgia Department of Audits, the assessed values of real property in Carroll County has been undervalued by the Board of Tax Assessors and therefore is not in compliance with the guidelines set by the State of Georgia. According to the release from Carroll County, “Just as homeowners can appeal the value of their property set by the County Board of Tax Assessors, Carroll County is appealing the State Department of Audits’ determination that the assessed property values in the County are not high enough.”