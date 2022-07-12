The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has set up an anonymous tip line for those who may have information on the missing Carroll County teen, Kaylee Jones.
As of July 12, Kaylee Grace Jones remains missing. Authorities say many leads have been followed up on by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, state agencies, and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, but none have been substantiated.
The CCSO is closely collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation daily and working in concert with law enforcement jurisdictions throughout the nation, per a CCSO press release.
“Someone knows something, and we have set up a tip line dedicated to anonymous tips. So if you do know something, but are afraid to come forward, please reach out at 770-830-5942 and remain anonymous,” the CCSO said.
Jones is a 16-year-old, white female, with brown hair and eyes. She is five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 135 pounds.
She was last seen June 14, 2022 at her residence in the 700 block of Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. Jones is believed to have left on foot, unknown direction, unknown clothing description, unknown if she is accompanied by anyone, per the CCSO.
It is possible Jones has a blue book bag with a horse on the front and possibly has “Mazi" or "Kaylee” on the front. Jones does not have her cell phone with her or any other known electronic device.
According to the CCSO, the family moved to Carrollton approximately a year ago from Brooksville, Fla. where they still have family and friends. Jones could be going by her birth name, Jillian Paige Temple.
The CCSO encourages anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kaylee, if you have spoken with Kaylee, or seen Kaylee to contact their tip line or reach out to Investigator Courtney Short with CCSO at cshort@carrollsheriff.com.
